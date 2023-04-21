Alex Weber and Ryker Obermark joined the medalist list Monday at The Fulton School Boys Golf Tournament at the Country Club of St. Albans.
Weber shot 82 over 18 holes to lead the Knights while Obermark ended at 86.
Borgia’s other golfers in the meet were Austin Cooper (91), Alex Linz (97) and Lukas Etter (97).
Additional meet details were not available at deadline.
