Spring is in the air.
And so are golf balls.
St. Francis Borgia’s boys golf team finally has been able to hit the links for back-to-back matches.
Playing Monday at Persimmon Woods Golf Course, Borgia shot 179 to win a three-team meet over O’Fallon Christian (185) and Duchesne (190).
The Knights were back on the road Tuesday at the Golf Club of Wentzville. Host St. Dominic defeated the Knights, 153-175.
Monday
Ryker Obermark led the Knights with a nine-hole round of 43. Alex Weber and Sam Tuepker both shot 45 with Austin Cooper ending at 46. Kyan Maciejewski was Borgia’s fifth golfer at 55.
Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said Persimmon Woods was a good challenge.
“The course offers a great test of golf and really helps prepare our kids for district tournament play,” Pelster said. “Ryker led us and had a great bounce back nine after a rough round last week at Franklin County. He managed his putts well and kept the ball in front of him.”
Pelster said the team is still working to improve its game.
“We are still working to limit our big scores on individual holes,” Pelster said. “Until we can do that consistently, we will continue to score well as a team.”
Tuesday
St. Dominic’s Max Cammarata was the medalist in Tuesday’s meet at 37.
Tuepker led Borgia with a score of 40 with Weber next at 42.
Cooper shot 46 while Lukas Etter checked in at 47. Obermark ended at 49 and Alex Linz shot 53.
The Knights golf next Thursday at the Warrenton Tournament, being held at Country Lake Golf Club.
