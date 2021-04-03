Led by medalist Clayton Swartz, the St. Francis Borgia Regional golf Knights defeated Lutheran St. Charles Wednesday at Franklin County Country Club, 227-275.
“It was pretty cold and windy,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “The wind made it quite a bit cooler.”
Neier also noted that the wind forced the golfers to play the ball differently to keep it from going off track.
Swartz shot 41 on the front nine at FCCC to lead all golfers.
Borgia’s other varsity golfers were Will Warden (43), Sam Tuepker (45), Austin Cooper (49), Andrew Dyson (49) and Alex Weber (52).
Each team sent six out and counted the five lowest scores.
In the JV meet, Borgia won, 255-275.
The JV players played from the red tees.
Carter Lange was the medalist at 42.
Borgia’s other golfers were Grant Kandlbinder (44), Ben Lause (52), Sam Holtmeyer (55), Jack Hardin (62) and Aaron Dobsch (68).