St. Francis Borgia showcased its boys wrestling program Wednesday, hosting a quad.
The Knights defeated Maplewood-Richmond Heights, 48-18.
Missouri Military Academy beat Borgia, 73-6. Father Tolton Catholic won over Borgia, 66-18.
“Last night was a rough one for us,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “Luckily, it’s just the beginning of the season. We did well against Maplewood-Richmond Heights but really struggled against Missouri Military Academy and Father Tolton.”
In the win over Maplewood, Borgia won three of the five contested matches.
Adam Ashworth (138) pinned Maplewood’s Jarvis Means in 1:07.
Borgia’s Nick Haberberger (157) won a 58-second pin over Jackson Morris.
Hunter Smith (285) pinned Maplewood’s Nathan Springer in 1:25.
Maplewood’s Daishaun Wilbourn (120) pinned Liam Callahan in 2:13.
Ethan Floyd (150) stopped Borgia’s Nate Clarkson in 1:02.
Borgia’s forfeit winners were Lincoln Schaefer (126), Kamper Brinkmann (144), Estiven Levin (165), Joseph Volmert (175) and Will Clarkson (190)
Maplewood’s Andrew Montalbano (106) also was unopposed.
Smith (285) was Borgia’s lone winner against MMA. He pinned Ben Huynh in 1:38.
Callahan (120), Schaefer (126), Brinkmann (144), Braxtyn Frankenberg (157), Levin (165), Volmert (175) and Will Clarkson (190) were pinned.
Ashworth (138) lost a 12-6 decision to Alexander Snyder. MMA’s Bryson Powell (150) earned a 16-4 major decision over Nate Clarkson.
In the meet against Tolton, Smith (285) captured a 44-second pin against Evan Tollenaar.
Nate Clarkson (150) pinned Roland Harrison in 3:02.
Will Clarkson (190) pinned Andrew Rege, time not given.
Callahan (120), Schaefer (126), Ashworth (138), Brinkmann (144), Frankenberg (157), Levin (165) and Volmert (175) were pinned by their Tolton opponents.
There were positives, and areas which need improvement, Hellebusch indicated.
“We made a lot of mistakes that we shouldn’t have, but we will correct those,” Hellebusch said. “We also showed some real promise throughout the night as well. We had some of our experienced kids really stepping up and increasing their game by showing they weren’t afraid to get physical with their opponents. A few of our brand new kids got to see what wrestling is all about. It was an eye opener for them.”
Overall, Hellebusch feels the learning experience will help the team in the long run.
“As I mentioned, as a team we took one on the chin overall last night but it’s still early and we will correct our mistakes,” he said. “As a coaching staff we are excited about this season and what lies ahead.”
