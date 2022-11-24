Borgia’s two Lady Knight wrestlers both ranked in the top four in the first tournament of the year.
At Friday’s Owensville Tournament, Borgia scored 17 points to rank sixth.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 24, 2022 @ 8:34 am
Borgia’s two Lady Knight wrestlers both ranked in the top four in the first tournament of the year.
At Friday’s Owensville Tournament, Borgia scored 17 points to rank sixth.
Aine Callahan finished third in the 135-pounds weight class and Lauren Karch wrestled to fourth at 145 pounds.
Southern Boone led the team standings with 181 points, followed by Blair Oaks (147), Owensville (119), Union (93) and Capital City (82).
Callahan won one of three contested matches, pinning Capital City’s Sinai Luna Antonio in 1:20.
She was pinned by Southern Boone’s Josey Uhrig (4:25) and Blair Oaks’ Brookelynn Meeks (3:44).
Karch went 0-3 with losses by pin to Union’s Ella Woodside-Purschke (1:29), Owensville’s McKenzy Echols (2:25) and Blair Oaks’ Addy Winder (1:21).
The Lady Knights followed up with an appearance at the Wright City Tournament Saturday. The team next wrestles Friday, Dec. 2, at the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.