Washington had the top two finishers, but the St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights brought home the Franklin County Cup Monday at Franklin County Country Club.
Washington’s Molly Buschmann shot 95 to win overall medalist honors in the 18-hole girls golf event. She finished one stroke in front of teammate Emily Molitor.
Borgia won the team title at 400, six strokes in front of Washington. Union placed third at 446, and St. Clair rounded out the team standings at 446. Pacific did not have enough golfers for a team score.
“As a team, we just did not have enough good holes to overcome Borgia, which was playing pretty well as a team,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “Molly Buschmann and Emily Molitor did all they could to help us win the tournament, but we did not have a lot of consistency with our next three scores. Molly and Emily broke 100 for the first time ever. I was proud of the way those two competed and gave us a chance to win the tournament.”
Borgia’s top golfers were Bree Nieder and Natalie Alferman, who both shot 98 to tie for third place in the overall standings.
Buschmann, Molitor, Nieder and Alferman were the only four to break 100 on the day.
Borgia’s other golfers were Maura Struckhoff (101), Sophie Fletcher (103), Chloe Wunderlich (110) and Alana Piontek (121).
Washington’s other golfers were Ella Martin (105), Isabella Fitzgerald (110) and Kyla Engemann (120).
“As a whole, our group needs more focus on and around the greens,” Fischer said. “We give a tremendous amount of shots around the greens.
“For the most part, all of the girls can be on or near the green in regulation, but our short game is a major struggle right now.”
Skylar Traffas led Union with a round of 102.
Also playing for Union were Alisha Skiles (110), Natalie Miner (116), Destanee Goddard (118), Skylur McElwain (124) and Hallie Sperry (139).
Bonnie Kavanagh led St. Clair at 109.
Other St. Clair golfers were Jordyn Hampson (112), Alyssa Taylor (113), Hayley Schaefer (117), Caitlin Parmeley (121) and Allie Cook (136).
“I was pleased with how we played for the most part,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Van Zee said. “Three of the six girls had new personal records: Bonnie Kavanagh, 109; Alyssa Taylor, 113; and Caitlin Parmeley, 121. Our biggest area we need to improve upon is eliminating the big numbers on some holes. Franklin County Country Club is a beautiful course but was quite a challenge for the girls. I like the way we battled.”
Pacific’s golfers were Aaliyah Haddox (121), Jenna Pettus (127) and Gillian Bennett (133).