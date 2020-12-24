It was a night of double victories for the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Lady Knights.
Borgia’s 40-31 win at Hermann meant more than just a regular season victory.
The game could have postseason implications as both teams are in Class 4 District 6 along with Lutheran St. Charles, Orchard Farm, Winfield and Wright City.
“It was a good win right before break,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We have put together a few wins in a row and we are showing signs of progress. Hermann is always tough and they are a district opponent as well.”
In Monday’s game, Hermann led 7-6 after one quarter. Borgia went on a 16-8 run through the second quarter to lead 22-15 at the half.
Hermann came back in the third quarter, outscoring Borgia by a 12-5 margin to tie it, 27-27.
Borgia secured the win with a 13-4 fourth quarter.
The Lady Knights utilized their two post players and Kaitlyn Patke and Avery Lackey combined for 27 of the 40 Borgia points.
Patke led the way with 14 points and went 6-10 from the free-throw line.
Lackey netted 13 points. She finishes 2020 just 18 points short of the 1,000-point mark for her career, and should reach that in January.
Next was Mya Hillermann with five points.
Audrey Richardson scored three points. Hillermann and Richardson both hit three-point baskets.
Jenna Ulrich and Callyn Weber both scored two points.
Lexie Meyer added one point.
“Avery Lackey and Kaitlyn Patke led the way,” Houlihan said. “Mya Hillermann made a huge three-pointer to put us up for good. Callyn Weber played a great defensive game and she works hard every game.”
Borgia went 14-24 from the free-throw line for the game.
The Lady Knights return to action with a pair of AAA Large Division games. Borgia hosts Tolton Catholic Jan. 4 and Notre Dame Jan. 7.