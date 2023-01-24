Swimming in one of the biggest meets of the season, the St. Francis Borgia girls swimming Lady Knights scored 18.5 points to place 28th among 28 scoring schools at the CoMo Invitational last weekend.
“The COMO invite brings together the best of Classes 1 and 2,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “It is bigger than state that way.”
Parkway South was the team champion with 245 points. Park Hill South (218) and Cor Jesu Academy (179) were next.
Rounding out the top five were Westminster Christian Academy (176) and Cape Girardeau Central (148).
Senior Ava Mohart tied for seventh in the 100 freestyle with a time of 54.46. She had been fourth after the prelims with a qualifying time of 53.93.
“Ava Mohart tied her best time in the 100 free, making the medal round,” Jones said. “Medaling at the CoMo Invite is a very big deal.”
Mohart placed 10th in the 50 freestyle with a finals time of 25.07. She scored nine team points. She had been 11th after the preliminary qualifying rounds.
Borgia’s 200 freestyle relay team finished 23rd in 1:47.68.
“Our 200 free relay team posted a 1:47.68, a time which moved them up 14 places in the state rankings,” Jones said. “I told them if they broke 1:49, I’d paint my nails blue. Time to get that done.”
Brennan Pfeiffer was 29th in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:02.68.
Borgia’s 400 freestyle relay team carded a time of 3:59.97 to place 30th.
Pfeiffer swam the 200 freestyle in 2:10.65, good for 61st overall.
Sophia Sullentrup was 89th in the 50 freestyle in 27.70. She finished 92nd in the 100 freestyle in 1:01.52.
Sophia Fletcher placed 103rd in the 50 freestyle in 28.28. She also placed 108th in the 100 freestyle in 1:03.10.
“We had big time drops throughout the lineup in both meets,” Jones said. “Lots of smiling faces.”
Jones said the team also sent swimmers to compete in the junior varsity portion.
“This is the first year we had entries in both the varsity and JV meets,” Jones said. “It was a long couple of days, but worth it for the bonding and the results.”
Overall, Jones feels this experience will help the team for the rest of the season.
“I was thrilled with how much these girls supported each other,” Jones said. “Every single time a Borgia swimmer swam, all their teammates stood along the sidelines and cheered them on.”