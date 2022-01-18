While the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls swimming Lady Knights finished in the middle of a three-team meet Monday, there were positives.
Borgia scored 83 points to finish behind host Westminster Christian Academy (158), but ahead of Archdiocesan Athletic Association rival Lutheran St. Charles-O’Fallon Christian (80).
Borgia trailed the combined Lutheran-Christian squad for most of the meet, finally moving ahead on the last event, the 400 freestyle relay.
Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said it was a chance to see the conference meet pool.
“We had two major goals for the meet,” Jones said. “One, we get the chance to swim in a fast pool that will be the site for our conference meet. Two, we wanted to see if we can beat Lutheran-Christian head-to-head, even with diving. We met both those goals and then some.”
It was the second time Borgia has finished ahead of Lutheran-Christian in a meet this year.
“Lutheran-Christian has won conference for the past four years, since I’ve been coaching,” Jones said. “It says a lot about our growth as a team that we’ve beaten them twice this year.”
Borgia was the only school without any divers and the Lady Knights surrendered nine points to Westminster and seven to Lutheran-Christian.
“Once again, we left points on the table in a meet where every lane scores,” Jones said. “We only had one relay squad in the 200 medley and the 200 free relays. We had no divers. It was a total team effort to edge out LCHS despite this.”
Borgia had two event winners.
• Ava Mohart in the 50 freestyle (25.78).
• Isabella Rio in the 100 butterfly (1:11.97).
Jones said the rest was a team effort.
“It wasn’t just the event winners like Ava and Isabel, it was those second- through fifth-place finishes,” Jones said. “We only had one sixth-place finish in the meet.”
Borgia had four second-place finishers. Rio swam to second in the 200 individual medley (2:28.66). Mohart was second in the 100 backstroke (1:09.96).
The 200 freestyle relay team of Sophia Sullentrup, Lily Schmieder, Rio and Mohart took second in 1:52.61. The 400 freestyle relay team of Lucy Schaefer, Schmieder, Rio and Mohart was second in 4:24.77.
“Sophia Sullentrup PR’ed in the meet, with an impressive 1:05.15 in the 100 free,” Jones said. “Faith Rufkahr got a PR in the 100 fly. Ava did it in the 100 back, Kaylee Benhardt won her heat in the exhibition 50 free.”
Jones said the swimmers worked hard.
“I’m so impressed with these girls,” Jones said. “They swim hard and smart in the pool, and push themselves in the weight room. It’s exciting to see them get the results. These girls don’t get intimidated by anyone, they just get on the block and swim their best races.”