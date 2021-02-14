Only the combined St. Charles Lutheran-O’Fallon Christian team finished in front of the St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights Sunday at the Archdiocesan Athletic Association girls swimming meet.
“The girls knew this was their last chance to get to state, the only invitational this season, and they stepped up in a major way,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said.
Lutheran-Christian scored 286 points to win the AAA girls swimming championships Sunday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Borgia was second at 240 points, edging St. Dominic by one point for second place.
“Edging out St. Dominic by one point was a team-wide accomplishment,” Jones said. “Every finish, every point mattered, every single swimmer mattered. It is a total life lesson in teamwork.”
Placing fourth was Columbia’s Tolton Catholic at 158 points. Rosati-Kain ended fifth at 117 points.
Rounding out the field were Duchesne (79), Trinity (76), Notre Dame (73) and Bishop DuBourg (22).
Borgia’s winners were:
• Ava Mohart broke the meet record in the 50 freestyle (24.90);
• 200 freestyle relay team of Elizabeth Simily, Lily Schmieder, Isabella Rio and Mohart (1:47.66); and
• 400 freestyle relay team of Simily, Schmieder, Rio and Mohart (4:01.15).
Finishing second were:
• Mohart set a new school record in the 100 freestyle (54.40); and
• Rio in the 500 freestyle (5:58.56).
Borgia had one third-place finisher.
• Jamie Poepsel in the 500 freestyle (6:29.27).
Placing fourth were:
• Rio in the 200 individual medley (227.08); and
• Simily in the 100 freestyle (1:01.32).
Fifth-place finishers were:
• Schmieder in the 200 freestyle (2:24.32);
• Simily in the 50 freestyle (27.45);
• Lucy Schaefer in the 500 freestyle (6:46.71); and
• Schmieder in the 100 breaststroke (1:25.23).
Earning sixth were:
• Poepsel in the 200 freestyle (2:27.88);
• Sophia Fletcher in the 100 freestyle (1:04.09); and
• Peyton Lackey in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.43).
Finishing seventh were:
• 200 medley relay team of Grace Fogarty, Lackey, Fletcher and Schaefer (2:28.40);
• Schaefer in the 200 freestyle (2:28.02); and
• Fletcher in the 50 freestyle in 28.39.
Ending eighth was:
• Fogarty in the 100 backstroke (1:25.62).
Other finishers were:
• Lackey placed 12th in the 50 freestyle (30.41); and
• Fogarty was 21st in the 100 freestyle (1:23.02).
“We had nine swimmers entered into 18 individual events, which resulted in 15 career PR times,” Jones said. “You have to be top 12 to score. Every swimmer in our lineup scored. We were thrilled to get second in this meet.”