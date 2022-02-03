St. Francis Borgia Regional’s best effort at the Archdiocesan Athletic Association championships yielded second place Saturday for the swim Lady Knights.
Swimming at Westminster Christian Academy, Borgia scored 275 points to finish second to the Lutheran St. Charles-O’Fallon Christian combined team (279.5).
“This is by far the most points we’ve ever scored at conference,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said.
Jones noted that Borgia scored more points in swimming events, but had no divers and that’s where Lutheran-Christian won the meet.
“We actually won the swimming events, scoring 275 to Lutheran-Christian’s 263.5,” Jones said. “But they had the conference’s only diver, who won 16 unanswered points, so they took home the first-place plaque.”
St. Dominic placed third with 184 points while Tolton Catholic was fourth at 137. Rosati-Kain ended fifth at 136, Notre Dame (St. Louis) scored 104 points, Duchesne had 96 and Bishop DuBourg rounded out the meet at 35.5 team points.
“It was a team-wide effort for the girls,” Jones said. “If they weren’t swimming, they were at the end of the lanes, cheering on and supporting their teammates. A total of 10 of our 11 swimmers scored points for us in both of their individual events.”
Ava Mohart won the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.01, 1.61 seconds in front of second place.
Mohart dominated the 100 freestyle in 55.76, over four seconds in front of second place.
Borgia’s 200 freestyle relay team of Sophia Sullentrup, Lily Schmieder, Isabella Rio and Mohart won with a time of 1:48.32.
Borgia’s team of Sullentrup, Sophia Fletcher, Rio and Mohart won the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:01.86.
Rio placed second in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:24.96. Jones noted that was her career-best time.
Rio swam to third in the 500 freestyle in 5:51.28.
Schmieder was third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.64.
Borgia’s 200 medley relay team of Faith Rufkahr, Peyton Lackey, Schmieder and Fletcher placed fourth in 2:20.13.
Lucy Schaefer ended fourth in the 200 freestyle in 2:28.27.
Jamie Poepsel was fourth in the 500 freestyle in 6:39.92.
Lackey earned fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:27.05.
Poepsel placed fifth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:28.29.
Schmieder was fifth in the 200 individual medley in 2:49.43.
Sullentrup ended fifth in the 50 freestyle in 28.13. She was fifth in the 100 freestyle in 1:03.97.
Fletcher ended sixth in the 50 freestyle in 28.44.
Rufkahr was seventh in the 100 butterfly in 1:31.12.
Fletcher placed seventh in the 100 freestyle in 1:04.52.
Rufkahr was eighth in the 100 backstroke in 1:24.54.
“What impresses me the most about our girls is how much fun they are having together at a meet like this,” Jones said. “If they weren’t swimming, they were at the end of the lanes cheering, and meaning it. They really do care about each other, they are kind and supportive. They are also fiercely competitive. I was excited to hear that every one of the girls made the honor roll at semester. I can’t say enough great things about these kids.”
The Lady Knights are scheduled to swim Friday against Washington in the annual town meet. The event takes place at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA and is slated to start at 4:15 p.m.