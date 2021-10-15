Competing in the junior varsity division of the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Cross Country Championships at Gans Creek in Columbia, the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls team placed second, and the boys ended fourth.
Borgia did not have any runners compete in the varsity divisions.
Borgia’s girls scored 39 points to finish behind St. Dominic (18).
On the boys side, Borgia scored 86 points to place behind Lutheran St. Charles (15), Tolton Catholic (69) and St. Dominic (82). Duchesne was fifth with 125 points.
Leah Gildehaus led Borgia’s girls with a seventh-place finish in 25:47.65.
Other Borgia finishers were Hailey Menges (eighth in 25:58.38), Mariah Melland (10th in 26:31.73), Hannah Menges (14th in 29:12.71), Olivia Bleckman (15th in 29:19.82), Meredith Little (19th in 35:03.99) and Aubrey Witte (20th in 35:37.88).
Trevor Lebish led Borgia’s boys, placing ninth in 21:46.33.
Jacob Posinski was next, taking 12th in 22:26.16.
Borgia’s other runners were Kaleb Hoss (16th in 24:19.46), Nicholas Schmiemeier (24th in 25:43.74) and Daniel Reidel (25th in 25:44.94).
“The St. Francis Borgia Regional cross country team will be ready for districts this year,” Borgia Head Coach Angela Vinson said. “Not only are they excited to run, but to continue the Borgia legacy. Each runner from Saint Francis Borgia made top 25 at the AAA conference.”