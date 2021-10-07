It was a tight race at the top of the Archdiocesan Athletic Association girls golf standings Monday at Country Lake Golf Course in Warrenton.
Columbia’s Tolton Catholic won the team title with a score of 335, two strokes in front of St. Dominic.
Lutheran St. Charles shot 367. Notre Dame was fourth at 392, and Borgia was fifth at 396.
Duchesne only had two golfers.
“The girls played OK today,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “It was the first match in a week due to some rain-outs and cancellations, and it showed a little. We spent a lot of time last week working on the short game, and unfortunately it cost us quite a few shots.”
Tolton, which finished second in last year’s Class 2 state tournament, was led by the 2020 state runner-up, Audrey Rischer. She shot 68 to win the individual title by 10 strokes over teammate Kate Ryan.
“It was really nice to have all of the AAA teams, including the tournament winner Father Tolton, out on a beautiful day,” Pelster said. “Audrey Rischer from Father Tolton was our tournament medalist with a 68 with two eagles on par fours.”
Borgia was paced by Natalie Alferman, who shot 97 for the meet.
Bree Nieder and Maura Struckhoff both checked in at 99.
“Some positives from the tournament is that we were able to have three girls, Natalie, Bree, and Maura, shoot under 100,” Pelster said.
Sophie Fletcher was next at 101. Chloe Wunderlich shot 105, and Lexie Meyer ended at 107.
Other members of Tolton’s conference championship team were Savanna Hazelrigg (94), Katelyn Ankenman (95), Catherine Fallis (103) and Natalia Evans (105).
Annabelle Bush led St. Dominic at 79. All St. Dominic golfers broke 100 on the day.
Following were Alex Zoellner (83), Emma Bland (87), Jenna Rankey (88), Caitlyn Smith (89) and Chloe Lamb (93).
“Our girls were paired with two really good teams, Father Tolton and St. Dominic, so I am hopeful they were able to learn some things by watching those girls play,” Pelster said.
Lutheran St. Charles had four golfers break 100. Abby Boettler led the way at 89. Bri Porter (91), Ella Boettler (93) and Tayley Linnebringer (94) were next.
The other two golfers were Sydney Turner (100) and Grace Norville (102).
Golfing for Notre Dame were Sarah Appelbaum (86), Paige Bender (95), Lucy Brann (104), Brynn Scannell (107), Molly Brann (112) and Hannah Moore (119).
Duchesne’s golfers were Reagan Potts (104) and Nina Reckamp (120).