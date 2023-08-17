Michael Pelster’s St. Francis Borgia girls golf team will be looking for new leaders to step up after last year’s senior-dominated roster graduated.
Lydia Renkemeyer, a 2022 state qualifier, and Natalie Alferman, a 2021 state medalist, topped the list of graduates.
Pelster had 12 players come out during the opening week with some returning with experience.
“We lost quite a bit last year with all five of a district entries graduating, but we are returning a few players,” Pelster said. “Olivia Wunderlich and Kenadee Foss showed some flashes last year that we are looking to build on. Jenna Hammer, Charlotte Bogler, Faith Rufkahr and Grace Smith are a few others who can help us out.”
Pelster said the team took advantage of good weather during the opening week of practices.
“We have had a great start to the season,” Pelster said. “We had some beautiful weather and have been able to take advantage of our time on the course. We will continue to build on our short game and swing fundamentals.”
Pelster is in his 10th season as the team’s head coach. His assistant coach, Chip Thompson, has been coaching with the girls golf program even longer than that, including several seasons as the head coach.
