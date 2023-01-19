Scoring 105 points, the St. Francis Borgia girls swimming Lady Knights finished seventh in last Saturday’s MICDS Invitational.
“With five girls out of town, and another out sick, it was a small group, but they managed to get some great races in,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “Super proud of Lucy Shaefer who PR’d in both her events. She is really coming along.”
Schaefer placed 12th in the 100 freestyle (1:04.32) and 16th in the 200 individual medley (2:51.07).
Borgia’s top performances in the meet were:
• Brennan Pfeiffer was fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:08.70).
• Pfeiffer ended eighth in the 100 butterfly (1:07.50).
• Sophia Sullentrup finished ninth in the 100 freestyle (1:01.94).
• Sullentrup placed 10th in the 50 freestyle (28.24).
• Peyton Lackey was 14th in the 100 breaststroke (1:28.22).
In relay races, the 200 freestyle team finished fifth in 1:55.70 and the 400 freestyle relay team was fifth in 4:25.77.
Cor Jesu Academy was the team winner with 496 points. St. Joseph’s Academy was second at 433. MICDS took third at 388 and Washington was fourth at 195 points.
The Lady Knights finished second at a tri-meet hosted by John Burroughs Thursday.
John Burroughs won the meet with 145 points. Borgia scored 123 and the Rosati-Kain and Bishop DuBourg team was third at 46.
“A number of our swimmers were going out of town for the weekend, so we really aimed for times in this meet Jones said.”
Borgia won four races. Winners were:
• Ava Mohart was first to the wall in the 50 freestyle (25.57).
• Mohart also won the 100 butterfly (1:02.26).
“Ava Mohart wanted to take one last stab at the 100 fly during high school,” Jones said. “Her previous high school best was 1:07, but she had a better time from FRAY. Up against one of the best swimmers in the state, she swam a 1:02.26 and won the race. It was her best time ever.”
• Hunter Mohart won the 500 freestyle (6:52.90).
• The 200 freestyle relay team of Pfeiffer, Sophia Fletcher, Sullentrup and Ava Mohart touched first (1:51.59).
“Nine of our 12 swimmers hit career bests, including all three of our seniors,” Jones said.
“Sophia Fletcher had great time drops in the 100 and 200 free,” Jones said. “Jamie Poepsel hit two career bests, dropping over four seconds in the fly and almost three in the back.”
Borgia also had eight second-place finishers.
“The most we have ever scored against John Burroughs in this meet has been 75 points,” Jones said. “This year, we put up 123. Take away their diving points, and it’s just a 10 point differential in the swim. These girls brought it.”