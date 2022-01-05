Hitting the road to start 2022, the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls basketball Lady Knights earned a conference win in Columbia over Tolton Catholic, 50-41.
“Great way to start the new year,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “Kaitlyn Patke and Celia Gildehaus had great games dominating the interior. We did not shoot well beyond the three-point line, but kept going inside and getting offensive rebounds.”
Borgia improved to 5-5 overall, 2-1 in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division, with the victory. Tolton fell to 1-7 overall, 0-3 in league play.
The game was tied after one quarter, 11-11.
Borgia was up by three points at the half, 21-18. Through three quarters, the Lady Knights led, 36-33.
Patke led the Lady Knights with 15 points while adding six steals, two rebounds and an assist.
Gildehaus and Audrey Richardson both scored 13 points.
Gildehaus hauled down 19 rebounds while adding two steals and one assist
Richardson also had three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Lexie Meyer notched four points, eight rebounds, four steals and one assist.
Amanda Dorpinghaus hit Borgia’s only three-point basket for her scoring. She also had seven rebounds and an assist.
Maddie Lieberoff netted two points with three rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Kate Snider had two rebounds and two steals.
Elliot Schmelz pulled down two rebounds.
Before playing in next week’s Union Tournament, the Lady Knights play twice. Borgia hosts Notre Dame Thursday in AAA Large Division play at 7 p.m. Borgia beat Notre Dame on the road Dec. 1, 33-31.
Borgia takes on Kirkwood Saturday at 1 p.m. in the St. Joseph’s Academy Shootout.