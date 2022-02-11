Snow beats basketball.
The midweek winter storm in the region forced St. Francis Borgia Regional High School to modify its girls basketball tournament multiple times.
The Borgia Tournament sponsored by The Competitive Edge was scheduled to have its second round last Wednesday.
However, all four games were called off and initially moved to Saturday. Road conditions still were bad enough, causing some teams to back out of that date. Now, the tournament will continue Saturday, Feb. 12.
The new schedule consists of four games starting at noon.
In the first game, set for 1 p.m., Ft. Zumwalt South will play Parkway South in a championship semifinal. That game is running first because Ft. Zumwalt South has a school event that evening and needs to be done early.
Washington will take on Soldan in a consolation semifinal starting at 2:30 p.m. Washington is the fifth seed and lost in the opening round to Borgia, 48-31. No. 8 Soldan lost to Union, 80-13.
The third game, also in the consolation bracket, will be between sixth-seeded University City and No. 7 Rockwood Summit at 4 p.m.
University City fell to No. 3 Parkway South in the opener, 71-33, while the seventh-seeded Lady Falcons are coming off of a 51-35 loss to second-seeded Ft. Zumwalt South.
Union then takes on Borgia at 5:30 p.m. to complete the second round.
At deadline, there is no plan on playing the final round.
One thing is certain. It won’t take place in the main gym Feb. 15-20. The Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium will be unavailable in preparation for Borgia’s dinner auction.
It’s not the first time in recent years that winter weather has modified the tournament. Last year’s championship game between Rock Bridge and Union was never played, due to postponed games during the week.