When St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Head Coach Dave Neier called Wednesday’s Class 5 District 5 first-round win over Marshfield, 59-35, a team win, he wasn’t exaggerating.
The Knights (23-4) got 14 players into the game at Capital City High School with nine of them scoring in the win over the Blue Jays (12-15).
“I think our defense played pretty well against them,” Neier said. “We were able to get some stops in there when we needed to and offensively were able to push the ball up the court. It was one of the best games for us in offensive rebounding for a while. The kids really went after the ball when they missed shots. It was a good team game. I felt we passed the ball to the open guy and different guys put points on the board for us. That’s what it’s going to take.”
Borgia returns to Capital City High SchoolFriday to take on Camdenton in the 7:30 p.m. semifinal. The Lakers (14-13), seeded sixth, upset third-ranked Rolla (17-10) in the insomniac’s special Wednesday, 80-74. That game tipped off at 9 p.m.
Against Marshfield, Adam Rickman led Borgia’s scoring effort with 19 points. He also paced Borgia in assists with eight, rebounds with eight and steals with seven. He also blocked a shot.
Grant Schroeder netted 15 points with six steals, two assists and two rebounds. He hit three of Borgia’s nine three-point baskets.
Nathan Kell scored seven points with three rebounds and a steal.
Sam Dunard closed with six points, on two three-point shots, to go with four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Tate Marquart scored three points with an assist and a steal.
Kaden Patke also had three points with one rebound.
Scoring two points each were Brody Denbow, Heath Landwehr and Justin Mort.
Landwehr added a rebound.
Caden Carroll chipped in with a steal. Drew Fischer handed out two assists to go with a rebound and a steal. Hunter Reinberg pulled down a rebound.
The Knights went 6-7 from the free-throw line.
“This is a challenging district,” Neier said. “It’s going to get tougher every game. We’ve got one day of practice to get ready for Friday.”
Borgia, idle for eight days since winning at Vianney Feb. 21, scored the game’s first two baskets and never looked back.
The Knights held a 16-6 advantage after one quarter and were up at the half, 28-17. Borgia led through three quarters, 44-24.
“Different guys seemed to get hot at different times,” Neier said. “They would take one guy away and someone else would step up.”
Marshfield’s leading scorer was Tegan Curley with 12 points. He hit three of Marshfield’s four three-point baskets and had the team’s lone free throw, which completed a rare four-point play.
Zackary Mings netted eight points.
Silas Massey and Bryant Bull both scored four points. Merrick Dennis added three points.
“They really had a pretty talented team and good size, I think,” Neier said. “They had some outside shooters who were pretty good.”
In the other first-round games, two programs from Jefferson City prevailed.
The top-seeded Jefferson City Jays defeated host Capital City, 79-37. No. 4 Helias knocked off Union, 64-39.
There was some buzz about Class 5 District 6, where No. 8 Branson beat top-seeded Bolivar, 55-52. The other three winners were Springfield schools Hillcrest, Parkview and Glendale.
The District 5 winner plays the District 6 winner in a quarterfinal in Bolivar March 10.