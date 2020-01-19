The Knights and Blue Jays have thus far had symmetrical trips across town in each others’ boys basketball tournaments.
St. Francis Borgia Regional (7-6) knocked off Washington (10-2) Wednesday in overtime, 46-38, in the semifinal round of the 49th annual Washington Tournament.
Neither team led by more than six at any point in regulation.
“It was a very exciting game,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “What an exciting atmosphere to play a high school ball game in. You wish every game could be like this for your kids. You can see how much it went to both teams as each team was very tight at the beginning. Not a lot of scoring, but some tenacious defense.”
As with the previous meeting between the two teams earlier in the season at Borgia, seats in Blue Jay Gym were hard to come by once the game got started.
“(Tonight was) crazy,” Washington Assistant Coach Adam Meyer said. “It was a great atmosphere. Both student sections had everybody excited all night long. I don’t think anybody sat down all night long. It ended up being an overtime thriller and unfortunately we came out on the other side of that one.”
Meyer continued to lead the team for the fifth game in a row in the absence of Head Coach Grant Young, whose mother passed away earlier in the day Wednesday.
The Knights entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed and now advance to the finals after taking the win against the top-seeded Blue Jays. In Borgia’s annual Turkey Tournament back in November, the tables were turned as the No. 4 seeded Blue Jays defeated the to-seeded Knights to advance to the finals and eventually win the tournament.
Borgia will find out Monday if that symmetry holds. If it does, the Knights will have been victorious against Francis Howell Central in the championship game.
Howell Central (7-5) defeated both the No. 3 seed, Sullivan, and the No. 2 seed, St. Dominic, to join Borgia in the finals. Like the Knights, Howell Central needed overtime to get the win on Wednesday, edging the Cruaders, who were the defending tournament champions, 46-45.
Like many other games in this tournament thus far, the first-half was a limited-scoring affair as Borgia led 5-4 after one quarter and 12-8 at halftime.
Offenses found a little more room to score in the second half as Washington cut the lead to one, 22-21, to end the third quarter.
There were seven lead changes in the fourth quarter before the teams ended regulation in a 33-33 tie.
Borgia senior Alex Brinkmann took control of the game in the extra period, scoring 10 of the Knights’ 13 points.
“He’s a guy that plays with a lot of heart,” Neier said. “He has a lot of athletic ability and he doesn’t let up. It’s great to have a player like that.”
Brinkmann ultimately led all scorers with 25 points.
“You’ve got to hand it to Borgia,” Meyer said. “They played hard and had a good game plan. The Brinkmann boy just played unbelievable. He just has a motor and gets down there and it doesn’t matter if he’s going against our 6-5 guy or whoever, he’s in there banging. He was taking it to us all night and either getting fouled or getting easy ones.”
Trent Strubberg was next for the Knights with 10 points. Andrew Dyson, Andrew Patton and Cole Weber all added three points. Max Meyers netted two points.
Jeremiah Broadbent was the Washington scoring leader with 14 points. In the second half, he found a hot spot in the corner by the Blue Jay bench and poured in four three-point shots.
“The kids were finding him and we were ‘feeding the heat’ as Coach (Mike) Sheer used to say when he was here,” Meyer said.
Todd Bieg netted 12 points, Jack Lackman six, Ryan Hoerstkamp four and Connor Vollmer two.
This was the second meeting of the season between the two teams out of a potential four. Borgia and Washington could potentially meet again in two weeks in the final round of the Union Tournament and both are assigned to Class 4 District 4 in the postseason.
“You’ve got to feel good about the way (Washington) played even though they lost,” Neier said. “I felt good about the way we played them the first time, even though we lost. . . . I think any time we play them, it’s going to be a battle because they go out and play hard.”
Inclement weather Friday prompted the final round to be postponed until Monday. Borgia will play Francis Howell Central at 8:30 p.m. in the championship game. Washington will play St. Dominic for third place in the preceding game at 7 p.m.