Experience was not a problem for this year’s Union Boys Basketball Tournament most valuable player.
Borgia freshman Adam Rickman brought home the KLPW Award after leading the Knights past Pacific Friday in the title contest, 49-42.
“It feels great,” Rickman said about earning the MVP award. “My teammates helped me out a lot. It was a team effort, not just one person. It took the whole team.”
Rickman netted 16 points with six rebounds, five steals, four assists and a blocked shot. He hit one three-point basket and went 3-4 from the free-throw line.
Rickman said it hasn’t been a tough transition.
“It’s no different than freshmen,” Rickman said. “They treat me like family. It’s really just a team effort around here. It’s been excellent. I couldn’t ask for a better team or better coaches. I couldn’t ask for more.”
Rickman broke a 28-28 tie with back-to-back baskets to start the fourth quarter and then sank two critical free throws with 11.1 seconds to play to seal the win.
Rickman was consistent throughout the tournament. He scored 11 points in the opening round against Waynesville and scored 10 against Ft. Zumwalt South Friday in the semifinals. In that game, he was 6-8 from the free-throw line.
Rickman also had 12 rebounds, nine assists, seven steals and one blocked shot in the tournament.
Borgia seniors Andrew Dyson and Ryan Kell joined Rickman on the all-tournament team.
Pacific, the runner-up, was represented by seniors Don’TA Harris and Jacob Sauvage.
Washington, the third-place team, had two players honored with seniors Zac Coulter and Jason Sides receiving all-tournament status.
Ft. Zumwalt South, the fourth-place team, was represented by senior Isiah Brownlee.
Lutheran South won the consolation title and senior Jack Lawson was the Lancers’ representative.
Waynesville was sixth and junior Xay McArthur was selected to the team.
Union defeated Warrenton for seventh place, but no players from either team were honored.