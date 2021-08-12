Two different types of football teams opened practices Monday at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School.
Borgia’s football team and boys soccer squad were among seven varsity squads that started the fall season.
Borgia’s football Knights went 7-4 last year, losing to Lutheran North in the Class 3 District 3 championship game.
Dale Gildehaus’ Knights were hit hard by graduation, losing 20 players from that team.
Gildehaus reported this year’s senior class is smaller with only nine fourth-year players.
The Knights have 17 juniors, 16 sophomores and 22 freshmen.
“Our first day went well, but as I have said in the past, we have work to do,” Gildehaus said. “We sure are not in game shape to take on teams like Pacific and Union that will play up-tempo games of no huddle.”
The biggest enemy so far has been the temperature.
“Our biggest obstacle today was dealing with the heat,” Gildehaus said. “With faculty meetings starting this week, we are going at 3 p.m. most of the week, which is right in the heat of the day. Most of the kids did a great job fighting through the heat.”
Gildehaus said there will be a lot of learning this season. Graduation left many key starting spots open, and there should be some good position battles prior to opening night against Pacific Aug. 27.
“Being as young as we are, it was just exciting to have these kids back on the field working to get ready for the season,” Gildehaus said.
Anyone who makes it through the preseason will be on the roster.
“We need every player we can get,” Gildehaus said.
Boys soccer
Daniel Strohmeyer’s boys soccer team went 14-10 last season, losing to Rockwood Summit, 1-0, in the Class 3 District 6 championship game.
The team has a difficult opener Sept. 2 on the road at perennial state power St. Dominic in an Archdiocesan Athletic Association contest.
Strohmeyer reported that 29 players came out on the opening day with two seniors, eight juniors, 11 sophomores and eight freshmen. He expects to keep all on the varsity and junior varsity rosters.
“There was a lot of hard work in the heat, but the guys were playing hard,” Strohmeyer said. “It was a good start.”
Strohmeyer said the players reported ready.
“Most of the top guys are in good shape, but there is certainly work to be done,” Strohmeyer said.
Borgia also started practices for five other teams — girls volleyball, softball, cross country, girls golf and boys swimming, Monday.