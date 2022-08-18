Going 1-9 last season, 2021 is a year the St. Francis Borgia football Knights would like to forget.
“As I told the kids, last year is over,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “We are building on this year with a chip on our shoulder to show improvement.”
If the annual “Pack the Hill” scrimmage this past Saturday is any indication, improvement is a makeable goal.
“For our first scrimmage I was pleased,” Gildehaus said. “Our line play was improved, but as every team, we have much work to do.”
This year, the scrimmage actually was played on the side of the KC Hill, taking place on the terrace between the baseball/softball field and the KC Hall. It’s where field events for track practices and meets take place.
Practices are being held there as the school waits for the new turf field to be installed. That could happen as soon as this week, but has been guaranteed to be there prior to the Week 2 home opener against Union.
For starters, there was more discipline at the snap. Last year’s team hurt itself by jumping offsides frequently. That wasn’t a part of the scrimmage.
“Penalties were so much better along with just simple things like making proper line calls on certain plays,” Gildehaus said. “Line play is much improved along with our conditioning, which was a problem.”
Gildehaus said the Knights have two challenging games to start.
“We know teams like Pacific and Union will play fast, which we have concentrated on each and every day,” he said. “Our running game showed signs of being explosive which was something we did not have last year.”
Gildehaus also felt the defense played well in the scrimmage.
“Defensively, we are much improved,” Gildehaus said. “Nothing is set as far as positions yet, which makes this week so important. We have a talented defensive backfield, but our line spots are still up for grabs. The kids have a great attitude, just willing to work hard to improve each and every day.”
One area which still needs improvement is the passing game.
“It was OK,” Gildehaus said. “This is probably the best receiving corps we have had in some time.”
“Now, with protection, Koen (Zeltmann), who is talented with a good arm, has a chance to be a very good quarterback.”
Borgia goes to the Washington Jamboree Friday to face Washington, Warrenton and Wright City. The Knights are on the road at Pacific to start the season.