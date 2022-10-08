St. Francis Borgia has called an audible for its Week 9 football game.
Borgia is changing it’s Week 9 football opponent from Missouri Military Academy to Lutheran South. The game will be played at Borgia Thursday, Oct. 20. The game is being played on Thursday night because officials are available then.
The Knights (currently 3-3) were scheduled to play at Missouri Military Academy in Mexico Friday, Oct. 21. The Colonels (0-6) have canceled that game due to injuries which have left the team with low numbers, according to Borgia Athletic Director Chris Arand. The Colonels also are forfeiting games to Principia with Whitfield this week, and Crystal City next week.
Borgia’s new Week 9 game will be considered an exhibition, as MSHSAA will count the forfeit as Borgia’s official result for that week.
MMA Athletic Director Brian Meny said every option was studied before the Colonels chose to forfeit.
“Due to injuries and low numbers, the Colonels football season unfortunately must come to an early close,” Meny stated. “Without enough players to safely play, we must cancel the remainder of the season’s games. Closing a season early is a significant disappointment, and we have done everything we can avoid to this action. However, adversity outside of our control changed the course of our season.”
Lutheran South (3-3 before this Saturday’s game at MICDS) originally did not have a Week 9 opponent.
Due to the shift in football games, Borgia also is changing its boys soccer game which was scheduled for Oct. 20. Borgia now will host St. Dominic Friday, Oct. 21.