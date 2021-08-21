There’s a slight change to Friday night’s St. Francis Borgia Regional football jamboree.
The event now has three teams after St. Clair was forced to drop out due to COVID-19. Borgia Athletic Director Chris Arand was not able to find another team.
Now, the event will have host Borgia, Washington and Warrenton.
The schedule has been adjusted accordingly. Borgia now will face Warrenton in the 6 p.m. scrimmage. Washington then plays Warrenton at 6:30 p.m.
The final scrimmage pits Borgia against Washington with an expected 7 p.m. start time.
Each team may have a maximum of 18 offensive plays in each scrimmage. There will be no kicking plays.
There will be an admission charge of $2 for adults and $1 for students. The concession stand will be open.