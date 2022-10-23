Playing one final time at home, the St. Francis Borgia volleyball Lady Knights eked out a five-set win Tuesday over Fatima.
Borgia (13-15-2) defeated the Lady Comets (10-17-4), 17-25, 25-20, 25-19, 23-25, 17-15.
Updated: October 23, 2022 @ 4:47 pm
Borgia opens postseason action Saturday morning in Eureka. The seventh-seeded Lady Knights take on No. 2 Lafayette (26-6) at 10 a.m.
The Fatima game originally wasn’t on the schedule. Borgia added that after Hermann pulled out of Monday’s scheduled match due as it would have put the Lady Bearcats over the allowable matches limit for the regular season.
Borgia looked to its senior attackers and Madi Ulrich blasted 21 kills while hitting .321.
Gisele Bolzenius was next with 13 kills.
Joanna Gillen and Mikayla Weber each had five kills. Sophie Hurst and Brooke Leesmann had four kills apiece. Alexa Struckhoff, Josie Charboneau and Nina Klak each ended with three kills. Katherine Link and Macy Strubberg had two kills apiece and Molly Schroeder added one.
Charboneau picked up 23 digs. Schroeder was next with 20 while Strubberg and Leesmann each had 10.
Ulrich picked up seven digs. Link had four, Gillen posted three, Bolzenius ended with two, and Struckhoff, Weber, Lauren Kleekamp and Klak each had one dig.
Bolzenius served five of Borgia’s eight aces. Schroeder, Strubberg and Charboneau each had one.
Strubberg and Leesmann each handed out 22 assists. Schroeder was next with eight. Weber had three. Gillen and Bolzenius each added two. Ulrich and Charboneau had one assist apiece.
Hurst was the blocks leader with four. Klak had three. Struckhoff and Ulrich posted one block apiece.
