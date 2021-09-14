Although the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Knights are still seeking their first win of the season, Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer saw positives in Tuesday’s 4-2 road loss to Southern Boone.
Borgia (0-5) scored twice late in the game to cut the margin of defeat.
“We did really come on in the last 25 minutes and controlled the game in all aspects,” Strohmeyer said. “We put in two late goals and had several quality chances in the last 10 minutes to try to close the gap.”
Zach Mort scored Borgia’s first goal with Daniel Schumacher assisting.
Drew Fischer scored Borgia’s second goal from 35 yards out, but the Knights couldn’t get any closer.
Justin Mort stopped 14 Southern Boone shots in goal.
“Southern Boone started playing scared, even with a two-goal lead,” Strohmeyer said. “We just need to figure out how to bring that kind of pressure and control to the whole game.”
Strohmeyer said he’s close to figuring out the defense.
“I am trying to fit in the final pieces of our defensive puzzle,” he said. “We are giving up too many goals. We can score, but we will not be prolific, so if we don’t clean up the team defense, we will continue to struggle.”
Borgia played Thursday at Perryville and hosts Tolton Catholic Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.