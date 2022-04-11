Who plays the most brutal schedule among area girls soccer teams?
St. Francis Borgia Regional might have a claim to that title. The Lady Knights (2-5-1, 0-4) have played teams with a combined record, so far, of 41-13. This week, the Lady Knights fell to a pair of teams, who were undefeated at the time of the matches.
Borgia lost at St. Louis Notre Dame Tuesday in Archdiocesan Athletic Association action, 5-1, and lost to another league team Thursday at Duchesne, 5-0.
Notre Dame was handed its first loss Wednesday at Union, 1-0. Duchesne is unbeaten at 7-0.
“Notre Dame is always a tough opponent,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “They move off the ball well and are in sync throughout the entire game.”
Rowe (60 minutes) and Laylah Frost (20) shared the win.
Anna Pagano scored twice. Maddy Blust, Melissa Keeton and Kohnz scored once.
Blust also had two assists. Abby Keeton and Emma Selsor had one apiece.
“We struggled with marking, and Notre Dame took full advantage,” Severino said. “This is definitely something we can work on and improve before meeting them again.”
Madi Lieberoff scored Borgia’s goal.
“We came out slow, going down 2-0 early on,” Severino said. “I loved our fight back with Madi scoring a beautiful goal from the right side of the field into the far left upper corner. That definitely gave us some momentum in the first half.”
Leah Chilton played in goal for the Lady Knights in the first half, stopping 12 shots.
Kate Snider made six saves in the second half.
“Leah Chilton did a good job in goal in the first half,” Severino said. “She plays with no fear. Unfortunately she suffered an injury right before half. Kate Snider confidently stepped in for the rest of the game. I was very proud of how she played.”
Duchesne scored three goals in the first half Thursday in St. Charles and added two more in the second half.
“Once again, we came out slow and Duchesne scored very quickly in the first half,” Severino said. “Duchesne plays quickly and efficiently. It is hard to come back after digging yourself a hole against Duchesne.”
Reese Potts played in goal, making five saves in the shutout.
Lena Mattingly and Gabbi Schlapper each scored two goals. Maya Dowdy scored one.
Haley Stockhausen logged two assists. Miranda Malcom, Madisyn McCarthy and Schlapper each had one assist.
Snider stopped 13 shots in goal for Borgia.
“I did think we picked up our level of play towards the middle of the first half, but we need to do a better job of being focused and ready to go from the very beginning of the game,” Severino said.
Borgia plays Friday and Saturday at the Helias Shootout. Borgia plays Helias Friday at 4 p.m. and takes on Sedalia Smith-Cotton Saturday at noon.