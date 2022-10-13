Taking on last year’s Class 2 state champion, the St. Francis Borgia football Knights fell Friday to Lutheran St. Charles, 53-13.
“Just another game where the kids just played so hard with a tremendous attitude, playing until the game was over,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said.
Borgia (3-4) knew this game was going to be a difficult one when the schedule was announced. The Cougars (4-3) moved up to Class 3 this season and were coming off a three-game losing streak (St. Mary’s, Cardinal Ritter and Rock Bridge).
The Knights had an even bigger challenge with starting quarterback Koen Zeltmann out due to injury. But Zeltmann wasn’t the only injury loss for Friday’s game.
“We had Zeltmann out along with Jordon Mohesky, Will Hoer and Jack Guehne,” Gildehaus said. “Plus, Ben Roehrig reinjured his shoulder after a couple of series.”
Zeltmann is expected to miss this week’s home game against Fredericktown (2-5) as well.
That put the ball into the hands of sophomore Jace Mittler, who completed 11 of 24 passes for 124 yards and one interception.
“I thought Jace Mittler for his first game at varsity really did a good job,” Gildehaus said. “With another full week of practice he will do very well.”
Roehrig completed one of three pass attempts for six yards.
Borgia ran for 68 yards on 34 carries.
Trenton Volmert got the most touches, hauling the ball 15 times for 46 yards and two touchdowns.
Hayden Wolfe carried the ball 13 times for 38 yards.
Roehrig, Mittler, Tate Marquart and Nathan Kell also had carries. Kell was the only one with positive yardage, picking up three yards.
“We did move the ball at times,” said Gildehaus. “Trenton and Hayden made plays but the line actually did well at times. Credit goes to the line — Jack Boone, Jacob Gildehaus, Andrew Swoboda, Andrew Maune, Brendan Kluesner and Jacob Brinkmann.”
Through the air, Marquart was the top receiver with eight grabs for 65 yards. Kell caught a 31-yard pass which set up Borgia’s second touchdown. Sam Tuepker had two grabs for 37 yards and Kabren Koelling also caught a pass.
“Offensively, Trent Volmert and Hayden Wolfe continue to run hard making plays when there may not be a hole to run through,” Gildehaus said. “Passing, Tate Marquart continues to just make plays.”
Defensively, Ben Lause and Wolfe each had seven total tackles. Nathan Dedert had five tackles and Kell made four stops.
For the Cougars, quarterback Michael Gerdine completed 12 of 23 attempts for 327 yards and four touchdowns. Riley Holstein went 3-4 for 12 yards.
Michael Parr Jr caught four passes for 165 yards. Kaleb Mays had three catches for 101 yards.
Jackson Bethany and Jermani Brown each had two receptions. Allen Mitchell, Riley Vander Pol and Jayshawn Richmond caught one pass apiece.
On the ground, Mitchell was the top runner with 99 yards on eight carries.
Ayden Harris ran seven times for 65 yards. Gerdine called his own number four times for 24 yards.
Tristian Engels was next with 14 yards on three carries.
Brown ran twice for eight yards. Mays had seven yards on one rush. Bethany ran once for a yard.
Ayden Harris led the defense with 19 total tackles and an interception. Keylan LaGrant was next with 13 total stops.
“It was a game of big plays with long runs or passes which has happened to us multiple times these last two weeks,” Gildehaus said. “Both schools had outstanding speed. We actually moved the ball well against a very good team which I feel will only benefit us as we get ready for district.”
In Fredericktown, this week’s opponent, Borgia doesn’t have much past knowledge.
The Blackcats are 2-5 on the season with wins over Jefferson (Festus), 6-3 and De Soto, 21-14.
Like Borgia, the Blackcats have played a brutal schedule. Herculaneum, Valle Catholic, Ste. Genevieve, Potosi and Park Hills Central, the teams which have beaten Fredericktown, have a combined record of 26-8. In comparison, Borgia’s four losses have to come to teams with a combined 22-6 mark.
If the Knights are going to meet their goal of having a home game in Week 10, it needs to do something against Fredericktown.
Borgia ranks fourth in the Class 2 District 2 standings and will be getting a forfeit over Missouri Military Academy in Week 10. Borgia still will play what has been termed an “exhibition game” against Lutheran South next Thursday at home. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Heading into this week’s game, the Knights have 39.14 points and rank behind Blair Oaks (7-0, 55.24), Hermann (6-1, 48.71) and North Callaway (5-2, 39.64).
Right behind the Knights is Father Tolton Catholic (5-2, 37.17). Rounding out the district are California (2-5, 30.71) and Cuba (0-7, 19.38).