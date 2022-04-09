St. Dominic might have had the meet medalist, Kelly Welby.
But, St. Francis Borgia Regional had the better fifth golfer, Lukas Etter, and that made the difference as the Knights won a home tri-meet Tuesday at Franklin County Country Club.
Borgia and St. Dominic were tied, 172-172, after the top four nine-hole scores were added up.
Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said the fifth score, normally not used, was pulled up. In that, Etter shot 52 and St. Dominic’s Matthew Reinsch had a 57.
O’Fallon Christian placed third in the tri-meet at 221.
“The boys really showed some progress today and took a big step in the right direction,” Pelster said. “Most of our boys shot better than their nine-hole average, which was great to see on our home course.”
Welby shot 38 for the nine holes to win medalist honors by two strokes over Borgia’s Sam Tuepker.
“He responded really well after missing the last tournament we played in and hit his driver great,” Pelster said of Tuepker. “If he can get off the tee this year, he will really be able to help us out.”
Four of the five Borgia golfers shot in the 40s.
Will Warden was next at 42.
“Will Warden has really showed his mental toughness this year,” Pelster said.
“He had his worst competitive round as a high schooler in our first tournament this year but has played really well the last couple of weeks. He kept the ball in play yesterday and relied on a great short game to score well.”
Austin Cooper checked in at 44. Alex Weber carded 46 and Etter rounded out the team.
“Austin Cooper and Lukas Etter both had nice rounds for us after struggling early in the season,” Pelster said. “I look for them both to continue to build off of this.”
Following Welby for St. Dominic were Collin Aubuchon (42), Gavin Ramirez (44), Mitch Fite (48) and Reinsch.
O’Fallon Christian was led by Mycah Wolla, who carded a 47.
RJ Steckler was next at 51. Johnny Kassebaum shot 61, Devon Warman ended at 62 and Tyler Stroud carded 64.
Pelster said the staff at Franklin County Country Club did a good job to make sure the course was up to the challenge after recent rain.
“The course was a little damp in places, so we did lift clean and place throughout,” Pelster said. “Franklin County Country Club does a great job of getting the course in shape, so we did not have too many issues.”