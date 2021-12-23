Kaitlyn Patke’s bank shot with 40 seconds to play proved to be the difference Friday as St. Francis Borgia Regional edged Salem Friday, 52-51.
The win gave the Lady Knights (4-4) the consolation title over Salem (4-3) at the Peoples Bank Holiday Classic in Sullivan.
“We played Salem last year and it came down to a last-second shot,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “Avery Lackey hit the shot at the buzzer to win it. Tonight, I said whoever had the ball last would win this game. It wasn’t us, but we were fortunate enough to get a stop on the defensive end to win this.”
Salem had a final chance to win it. Borgia first deflected the ball out of bounds before Patke secured a steal and held on as time expired.
Scoring 19 points with eight rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot, Patke was named to the all-tournament team.
“Before that, Kaitlyn came down and was determined that we were going to be in the lead during the last few seconds,” Houlihan said. “She got her shot off.”
While the ending was close, Borgia led comfortably at different times during the game. The Lady Knights were up after one quarter, 21-15, but struggled in the second quarter and Salem took the lead for a bit.
At the half, Borgia led, 32-28.
The teams stayed close in the third quarter as well with Borgia taking a 41-40 lead into the fourth.
Early in the fourth quarter, Borgia went up by six points, but couldn’t hold onto the lead. A three-point basket by Salem’s Bella Jadwin with 55 seconds to play gave the Lady Tigers the lead. That held until Patke scored.
“At one point I wanted to point out to my team that we were winning,” Houlihan said. “It looked like we were doing things as if we were down, and trying to push the ball and do silly things. It’s all part of the learning process. We’re lucky to come out of here with a win.”
Natalie Alferman, who moved into the starting lineup after Callyn Weber’s injury the previous week, scored 14 points while hitting four of Borgia’s six three-point baskets. She also had five rebounds, two assists and a steal.
“She hit some big shots for us and she got a tip on that last play to force them to take a shot,” Houlihan said.
Audrey Richardson ran the offense, scoring 10 points with seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Madi Lieberoff knocked down a three-point basket.
“It’s nice to have Kaitlyn and Audrey out there,” Houlihan said. “They know how to win and they’re trying to get the rest of the team on the same page.”
Lexie Meyer, Celia Gildehaus and Amanda Dorpinghaus each scored two points.
Meyer had four rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Gildehaus grabbed five rebounds with two steals, one assist and a blocked shot.
Dorpinghaus added eight rebounds and two assists.
Borgia shot 40.4 percent from the field and went 4-6 from the free-throw line.
For Salem, four players hit double digits in scoring.
Ashton Bowers led the way with 16 points. Savannah Manthey and Jadwin each scored 12 points.
Fayth Kaminski ended with 10 points.
Allison Manthey scored one point.
Jadwin was the rebounding leader with 11. Kaminski had eight, Savannah Manthey contributed seven and Bowers added six.
Jadwin dished out nine assists to end one short of a triple-double. She also had four steals.
Salem shot 31.7 percent from the field and went 6-11 from the free-throw line. The Lady Tigers knocked down seven three-point baskets.
Bowers represented Salem on the all-tournament team.