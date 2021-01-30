Scoring 11 of his game-high 16 points in the final quarter, freshman Adam Rickman led the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights to the Union Boys Basketball Tournament title Saturday night over Pacific, 49-42.
Rickman was named the KLPW MVP for his performance in leading the third-seeded Knights to the crown.
Joining Rickman on the all-tournament team were teammates Ryan Kell and Andrew Dyson. Pacific was represented by Don’TA Harris and Jacob Sauvage.
Pacific led 8-4 after one quarter and Borgia led 19-17 at the half. The game was tied, 28-28 after three quarters.
Kell ended with 11 points and Grant Schroeder scored 10 for the Knights. Pacific was led by Gavin Racer’s 10 points.
In the other final-round games Saturday, Washington defeated Ft. Zumwalt South for third place, 60-42.
Washington’s all-tournament team selections were Zac Coulter and Jason Sides. Isiah Brownee represented Ft. Zumwalt South.
Lutheran South rallied late to edge Waynesville for the consolation title, 59-57. Jack Lawson was named to the all-tournament team for Lutheran South while Xay McArthur represented the Tigers.
Union was the seventh-place game winner, beating Warrenton, 64-29.
Tournament coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.