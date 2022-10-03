Looking for redemption from semifinal losses, the St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights prevailed over New Haven, 26-28, 25-16, 25-7.
“They started slow tonight, but I was proud to see they came out and showed what they are capable of doing at the end,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said about his program. “We’ve got to get over those slow starts, but we are proud of how we finished.”
New Haven was playing back-to-back.
“Five sets in a row is hard, especially against two quality opponents that show you different things and different looks,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “I thought at the end, we just ran out of steam a little bit. Once we got down, it was really hard to come back. Give credit to them. They had kids who came out and played and we couldn’t slow them down or stop them.”
In the first set, New Haven pulled out the win, 28-26. While the story was unforced errors, both teams had set point before New Haven finally took it.
In the second game, Borgia pushed to the lead and was able to hold on for the 25-16 win. Sophie Hurst served the final ace to extend it.
Borgia came out like a cannonball in the third set, scoring 13 of the first 14 points. Borgia didn’t look back, winning, 25-7.
“It’s amazing what can happen when you control the ball on your side instead of running around with your head cut off,” Steiger said. You can give the other teams credit. They did a good job of keeping us out of system. We just had to collect ourselves and slow everything down on our side of the net.”
Hoener said Borgia’s adjustments hurt her team.
“I thought in the late second and third sets that our setter was pulled off the net way too much and we couldn’t get any kind of offense going,” Hoener said.
Madi Ulrich was the go-to attacker for Borgia with 19 kills.
Sophie Hurst was next with eight kills while Joanna Gillen had six. Alexa Struckhoff added four, Mikayla Weber had three and Josie Charboneau ended with two.
Hurst posted five total blocks. Weber had two. Charboneau, Gillen, Ulrich, Nina Klak and Struckhoff each ended with one block.
For New Haven, Aubri Meyer led the way with six kills.
Sam Mendenhall and Tressa Carver each had four. Avery Strubberg and Alayna Lagemann posted three kills.
“Sam Mendenhall was really battling through and she was able to get some things done,” Hoener said.
Lagemann, Meyer and Mendenhall each had one block.
Meyer served two aces. Liz Luecke added one.
“I thought we battled,” Hoener said. “It was a tough night. It’s always a measuring stick for how we are at this point in the season. We just to make sure we learn from this and improve. We’re probably not going to see a lot of teams of this caliber once we get into the postseason, but we still have some regular season left and we need to get some wins out under our belt.”