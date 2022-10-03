Looking for redemption from semifinal losses, the St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights prevailed over New Haven, 26-28, 25-16, 25-7.

“They started slow tonight, but I was proud to see they came out and showed what they are capable of doing at the end,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said about his program. “We’ve got to get over those slow starts, but we are proud of how we finished.”