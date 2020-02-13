On senior night for the area’s two girls swimming teams, it came down to the final race.
St. Francis Borgia Regional outscored the Washington Lady Jays in the 400 freestyle relay race, 10-4, to win the meet title, 87-83.
“That was an amazing meet on both sides,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “I’m not going to lie, it’s cool to win one.”
Washington Head Coach Lane Page felt it was a great event.
“It was a very exciting meet,” Page said. “It went back and forth until the final relay. Swimmers on both teams were fired up. There was great camaraderie. It was the very best in high school competition.”
In the opening race, Washington’s 200 medley relay team of Aubrie Moreland, Abby Loesing, Kinsey Kamper and Jenna Loepker won with a time of 2:11.38. Washington led, 10-4.
Moreland won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:07.26 to put the Lady Jays up, 19-11.
Borgia’s first win came from Isabella Rio in the 200 individual medley. She posted a time of 2:29.41. Washington’s lead was cut to 25-21.
Borgia’s Ava Mohart won the 50 freestyle in 27.12 and Washington’s lead was cut to 32-30 at the senior night break.
Resuming action, Rio won the 100 butterfly in 1:12.75, and Borgia was able to tie the meet score at 39-39.
Borgia took the lead for the first time in the 100 freestyle. Moreland won the race for the Lady Jays in 57.26, but Borgia’s three swimmers took the next three spots.
Borgia extended the lead to 58-52 in the 500 freestyle with Claire Birke winning for Borgia in 6:48.37.
Borgia won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:53.39 with a team of Anna Elizabeth Simily, Anna Eckelkamp, Rio and Mohart. That gave the Lady Knights a 66-58 advantage.
Washington needed one race to retake the lead, 71-68, by sweeping the 100 backstroke. Clairese Kluba was the winner in 1:13.81, with Kamper and Bella Hartung following.
The gap stayed at two points, 79-77 for the Lady Jays, after the 100 breaststroke. Eckelkamp won with a time of 1:24.90.
Borgia’s 400 freestyle relay team of Mohart, Birke, Corinne Schroeder and Eckelkamp won in 4:24.83. That, and Borgia’ second team of Sophia Fletcher, Rio, Jamie Poepsel and Lily Schmieder placing third, gave the Lady Knights the victory.
Jones said it was impressive, since Borgia had the smaller roster size.
“Because of event limits and the size of our roster, we had to leave eight points on the table, just from empty race lanes,” Jones said.
Washington swims this week in the GAC Championships. Both teams will input times into the MSHSAA system late this week to see which swimmers will swim at the Class 1 State Meet in St. Peters Feb. 20-21.