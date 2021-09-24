In her only at-bat of the game, St. Francis Borgia Regional junior Celia Gildehaus came through in the biggest of ways.
Gildehaus delivered a game-ending pinch-hit RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to help the Lady Knights (4-7) win at home against Pacific (6-9) Monday, 7-6.
Borgia battled back from a 6-1 deficit in the middle of the fifth inning, led by two home runs and four RBIs by third baseman Zoe Konys.
The Lady Knights still trailed by one going into the final frame of regulation but tied it up in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI groundout from Elizabeth Sinnott.
“I was very proud of the girls to keep themselves in the game and keep moving,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “We made some mistakes early that really put us in a tough spot. However, the girls were in it, excited to keep playing, and executed when it came time to toward the end of the game, and that’s all we can ask.”
The youthful Pacific squad, which featured six sophomores in starting roles Monday, put up a two-run lead on Borgia in the first inning.
After Konys hit her first home run in fourth, a solo blast, Pacific answered back with a four-run rally in the top of the fifth, punctuated by a two-run Trinity Brandhorst home run.
“We knew coming in that we were going to have get the bat around quickly, and I feel like we did that — put some balls in play and had some really nice hits,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “But I told them after the game, when you get a lead like that, that’s not when you let down. That’s when you ramp it up and keep the pressure on, and we deflated a bit. That’s something we need to work on.”
Borgia got all four runs back in the bottom of the fifth, three coming on Konys’ second shot of the game.
“Zoe choked up with two strike and put some really good swings on the ball and really led the attack from there,” Eggert said. “The other girls followed suit, really being smart at the plate.”
The pitching matchup pitted Brandhorst against Paige Vogelgesang.
Vogelgesang emerged with the win. In eight innings, she allowed six runs (three earned) on nine hits and struck out three with no walks.
Brandhorst tossed 7.2 innings and surrendered seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits and one walk. Brandhorst fanned eight batters.
“She was on fire, the first four innings for sure,” Lewis said. “She regrets giving (Konys) two pitches like that, but up until those two hits, she was throwing smoke.”
Vogelgesang helped her own cause on offense with two doubles, a stolen base and two runs scored.
Averi Glosemeyer delivered two singles and scored a run.
Amanda Dorpinghaus, Sinnott, Haley Puetz, Anna Esserman and Gildehaus all singled once.
“She’d been hitting the ball well at practice, and I wanted to see what she could do,” Eggert said of the decision to send Gildehaus up to pinch hit with runners on second and third and two outs in the extra frame. “I gave her an opportunity and told her that if that situation came up that we were probably going to have her hit. Knowing that she’d been hitting the ball hard, the right situation came up, and we jumped on it.”
Puetz, Averi Glosemeyer and Izabella Glosemeyer each added a run. Sinnott drove in two runs.
Puetz drew the game’s only walk.
In addition to her two-run home run for the Lady Indians, Brandhorst also doubled, stole a base and scored again.
Molly Prichard collected two doubles and a single, scoring twice.
Ilexia Wallace singled twice, stole a base and scored once.
Bella Walker and Jaylynn Miller both singled. Walker scored once.
Borgia next plays Wednesday at St. Clair, starting at 4:30 p.m.
Pacific hosted Union Tuesday in Four Rivers Conference play for the Lady Indians senior night.
The team next plays Thursday at 4:30 p.m., at home against Owensville in another conference matchup.