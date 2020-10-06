By overall point differential, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights earned the top seed for Thursday’s bracket play at the Hermann Invitational Volleyball Tournament.
“It was a testament to how hard the girls played,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said about earning the top seed. “Overall, Tuesday was a great night for us. We played two extremely hard games against Washington and two exciting games against a well-coached Hermann team. We hope this will help us grow and build from there.”
Both Borgia and Hermann went 7-1 Monday and Tuesday in pool matches. They split the head-to-head match Tuesday with an even head-to-head point differential.
Hermann Athletic Director Todd Anderson confirmed that Borgia’s overall point differential was the factor that gave the Lady Knights the No. 1 seed.
In the second night of pool action:
• Washington defeated New Haven, 25-17, 25-16;
• Hermann defeated Owensville, 25-5, 25-14;
• Borgia defeated Washington, 25-12, 25-14;
• Owensville split with New Haven, 25-20, 19-25; and
• Borgia split with Hermann, 30-28, 23-25.
After Borgia and Hermann, Washington secured the third seed by going 3-5 in games. The Lady Jays were paired with Hermann for Thursday’s semifinals.
Owensville was seeded fourth after going 2-4 in games, splitting with both Washington and New Haven.
New Haven went 1-7 in the two nights of pool play and is the only team which didn’t play Thursday.
Borgia
For the night, Ella Brinkmann led Borgia in kills with 32 over the two matches. Caroline Glastetter was next with 21. Brinkmann hit .463 while Glastetter checked in at .310.
Kaitlyn Patke logged seven kills. Lynsey Batson had four.
Anniston Sherrell, Maddie Dowil, Ava Lou Ploch and Annie Arand had one kill apiece.
Arand was the digs leader with 19. Lauren Nieder recorded 17 digs and Glastetter posted 13.
Brinkmann had nine digs. Batson and Dowil each contributed six. Aly Heggemann and Marissa Gau had one dig apiece.
Arand had 55 assists. Nieder was next with four. Ploch posted three. Glastetter ended with two while Batson and Brinkmann had one assist apiece.
Batson posted four total blocks. Dowil, Brinkmann and Patke each had two. Glastetter and Gisele Bolzenius posted one block apiece.
Arand served three aces. Glastetter, Brinkmann and Patke each had two.
Washington
In the New Haven win, Claire Strubberg was the kills leader with five. Jessie Tovo had three while Sophie Howell and Abby Redd each had two.
Josie Collier served four aces. Jackie Oetterer posted two.
Hallie Giesike logged nine assists. Oetterer had three. Morgan Gratza and Josie Obermark each had one.
Giesike recorded three blocks.
Gratza picked up 14 digs.
In the Borgia match, Figas and Redd each had two kills. Giesike, Madi Ridder and Tovo added one kill apiece.
Giesike had four assists and Oetterer added three.
Figas posted a block. Gratza picked up eight digs.
New Haven
Unfortunately, one team wasn’t able to advance to the final night in this year’s tournament, and it was New Haven.
The Lady Shamrocks had positives Tuesday, Head Coach Jaime Hoener said.
“Overall, I was pleased with our play Tuesday,” Hoener said. “I thought we were more competitive and had more energy last night than Monday night. We definitely had our chances against Owensville to advance to Thursday night’s games, but we had too many unforced errors. I believe we had about seven missed serves and only one ace. That just isn’t going to cut it.”
Hannah Rethemeyer was the kills leader against Owensville with six. Natalie Covington ended with five. Ellie Westermeyer posted three while Lucy Hoener and Peyton Sumpter each added one.
Sumpter led the team in digs with seven. Maria Sheible was next with six, Covington recorded five and Hoener ended with four. Westermeyer logged three digs and Rethemeyer had one.
Covington had eight assists and Westermeyer ended with seven.
Lexi Feldman and Westermeyer each had one block.
Rethermeyer served an ace.
Against Washington, Westermeyer led the way in kills with four. Covington had two and Hoener and Rethemeyer each had one kill.
Hoener was the digs leader at eight. Sumpter picked up seven digs. Sheible had six, Covington ended at five, Westermeyer posted three, Rethemeyer had two and Payton Burkhardt added one dig.
Covington posted four assists. Westermeyer had two and Rethemeyer added one.
Rethemeyer and Westermeyer combined for a block.
Hoener served two aces. Westermeyer added one.
Coach Hoener said the team will use extra practice time to prepare for next week.
“We have three days left this week to practice and work on some things before we play a couple of conference games next week,” Hoener said.