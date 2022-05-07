Playing two Archdiocesan Athletic Association foes this week, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys volleyball Knights came home with one win.
However, it was not the same team Borgia beat earlier in the season.
Borgia edged Duchesne Thursday in St. Charles, 19-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 15-9.
“It was a good conference win,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said.
“Ryan Kopmann led the way with 11 kills. Daniel Smith was next with nine while Ben Lause had six. Jason Derner and Leo Hillermann each posted four kills and Harris Robinson added two.
Robinson had 19 assists and Ian Desmond posted 12.
Derner had eight total blocks while Lause ended with five. Hillermann had two blocks. Colton Lange and Robinson each recorded one block.
Robinson and Luke Politte each served two aces. Derner and Smith had one apiece.
Steiger noted the team was without some players due to illness.
Borgia’s attempt to sweep another league foe ended with a split.
Borgia won in three games over St. Mary’s March 24 in Washington, and the Knights fell to the Dragons Tuesday in St. Louis, 25-20, 25-17, 25-22.
Borgia dropped to 3-13 with the loss.