Dominating the competition, the St. Francis Borgia girls swimming Lady Knights captured their first-ever Archdiocesan Athletic Association title Saturday at Westminster Christian Academy.
“We made history at that meet,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “(It was the) first AAA conference championship in 10 years of program.”
Borgia scored 331 points to win the championship by 105 over runner-up Lutheran-Christian.
“Last year, we won by 11 points in the swim events, but got edged out by 4.5 points because of (not having) divers,” Jones said. “This year, these girls were on a mission — no runner-up. They wanted that plaque and got it by over 100 points.”
The combined team from Lutheran St. Charles and O’Fallon Christian ended with 226. St. Dominic was third at 214 with Father Tolton Catholic fourth at 162.
St. Louis Notre Dame (125), the combined Bishop DuBourg-Rosati Kain team (110) and Duchesne (86) rounded out the team scores.
“There were career bests throughout the meet — big time drops,” Jones said. “Some of these girls moved up several seed positions to get those points.”
Borgia won six events, four individual races and two relays.
Brennan Pfeiffer won the 200 individual medley in 2:25.71, 4.82 seconds in front of the runner-up.
Ava Mohart claimed the 50 freestyle in 25.39 (1.79 seconds faster than second place).
Pfeiffer won the 100 butterfly in 1:03.78, winning by 2.2 seconds.
Ava Mohart also won the 100 freestyle in 56.22, a margin of 3.19 seconds faster than the runner-up.
Borgia swept the freestyle relay titles. The team of Pfeiffer, Sophia Fletcher, Sophia Sullentrup and Ava Mohart won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:49.07, 1.47 in front of Lutheran-Christian.
The 400 freestyle relay of Pfeiffer, Fletcher, Sullentrup and Ava Mohart posted a winning time of 4:02.56, winning by 8.75 seconds over second place.
Borgia had two second-place finishers.
The 200 medley relay team of Hunter Mohart, Bella Richardson, Jamie Poepsel and Peyton Lackey finished second in 2:10.72.
Hunter Mohart was second in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.06.
Borgia had four third-place finishers.
Richardson was third in both the 200 individual medley (2:45) and the 100 breaststroke (1:23.12).
Poepsel ended third in the 500 freestyle in 6:19.37.
Sullentrup was third in the 50 freestyle in 27.77.
“In a meet like this, it isn’t just the medalists who contribute to the plaque, it’s everyone,” Jones said. “It’s those fourth-, fifth-, sixth-place finishes, the whole top 12 really, that make it happen.”
Borgia’s fourth-place finishers were Lucy Schaefer (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Faith Rufkahr (200 IM) and Fletcher (100 freestyle).
Taking fifth for the Lady Knights were Poepsel (200 freestyle), Hunter Mohart (100 butterfly), Sullentrup (100 freestyle) and Lackey (100 breaststroke).
“It was especially gratifying for the senior captains, ‘The Three Musketeers,’” Jones said. “Ava, Sophia Fletcher and Jamie Poepsel were not content to be runner-up this time. They showed their leadership in the pool and the locker room, not just for this meet, but all season long.”
Jones said several swimmers made major improvements in the meet.
“Some of the most stunning time drops were Faith Rufkahr, who dropped a whopping 17 seconds in the 200 IM to finish fourth, Lucy Schaefer who dropped over 10 seconds in the 500 free and Kaylee Benhardt dropped 10 seconds in the 100 fly,” Jones said. “Hunter Mohart had never swum a 100 fly, but ended up finishing fifth.”