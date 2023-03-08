Going on an 18-4 run to start the second half, the St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights punched their ticket to the Class 5 District 5 championship game.
Second-seeded Borgia (24-4) knocked off the No. 6 Camdenton Lakers (14-14) Friday in the district semifinals at Capital City High School, 60-44.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “They really have an explosive team and we knew we were going to have to play some great defense to be in the game with them. I thought our kids did a really good job.”
The win moved Borgia to Monday’s district championship game against top-seeded Jefferson City.
Borgia led 9-8 after one quarter and was up at the half, 31-20.
“We thought it was really important to get a lead on these guys and make them play with a little pressure on them,” Neier said. “Defensively, we really played well as a team. Adam Rickman did a good job on Oscar Robbins, who is a tremendous athlete inside. They have some other really good shooters and we did a good job of covering them.”
But the Knights went into overdrive to start the second half. By the time Camdenton started to gain any momentum, Borgia led 49-24 with 2:13 to play in the third quarter.
Borgia led 49-28 through three quarters and was able to secure the win in the fourth.
“We got a little lackadaisical at the end and they got some steals trying to get back into the ballgame,” Neier said. “They got some easy layups. Up to that time, our defense had been extremely good.”
Neier praised his team’s defense for clamping down on the Lakers, who upset No. 3 Rolla in the opening round Wednesday.
“When we went to our man-to-man defense, I thought Nathan Kell did an extremely good job on Aaron Poage, who is a tremendous athlete,” Neier said. “He showed that against Rolla in their game. They were so explosive against Rolla.”
Holding Camdenton to just 20 points in the first half made a difference, Neier said.
Borgia also struggled offensively in the first half, but senior Grant Schroeder played a key role in that half.
Schroeder led all scorers with 26 points for the game and hit six three-point baskets. He knocked down five of them in the first half, including four in the second quarter.
Schroeder also was perfect from the free-throw line, going 2-2.
“Grant being able to hit those threes in the first half to give us that lead made a huge difference,” Neier said.
Rickman notched a triple-double in the game. He scored eight of his 16 points in the second quarter. He hit one three-point shot and went 1-2 from the free-throw line. He snagged a team-high 13 rebounds and handed out 11 assists. Rickman also blocked two shots.
Junior Brody Denbow netted eight of his 10 points in the second half.
Senior Sam Dunard scored five points, including a three-point basket. Junior Tate Marquart hit a three in the fourth quarter for his scoring.
Borgia knocked down nine three-point baskets and went 3-8 from the free-throw line.
Eight different players scored for Camdenton.
Aaron Poage led the way with 11 points, including one of his team’s three three-point baskets.
Cooper Barrett was next with eight points.
Kam Durnin netted six points.
Jackson Basham had five points.
Four-point scorers were Brody Ingold, Tobyn Dudley and Oscar Robbins.
Tommy McElyea added two points.
Camdenton went 7-12 from the free-throw line.