The Knights had their big shovel with them Monday.
They used it early to dig themselves out of a 12-point hole in the first quarter and defeat St. Charles (8-5), 66-51, in the first round of the 51st annual Washington Tournament.
The win improved St. Francis Borgia Regional, the No. 4 seed in the tournament, to 8-4 on the season and advanced the Knights to play the tournament’s top seed, Pattonville (8-7), in the semifinals Wednesday at 7 p.m.
“We really got going when we took the ball to the basket a little bit more and got more aggressive offensively,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said.
“We started playing a little better defensively after we were very flat at the beginning. We had some communication issues of who we were guarding.”
The Knights trailed, 18-11, at the end of the first period after St. Charles started on a 16-4 run.
“Give them credit — they really moved and moved well,” Neier said of the Pirates. “They found openings and were able to get some shots in at the beginning while it felt like everything we shot went in and out, or they ended up getting a steal.”
Borgia caught up to the Pirates with just over a minute left in the second period and went into break ahead, 28-26.
Borgia pulled away in the third period, ending the quarter up, 49-38.
Grant Schroeder provided an early spark for the Knights, ending the first period with Borgia’s last seven points as the team closed the quarter on a 7-2 run.
In the second period, Adam Rickman scored the final five points unanswered as the Knights ended the first half on a 9-0 run.
“You need some kids to show some leadership like that when things are going bad, and right the ship,” Neier said. “Getting that lead right before halftime was a big momentum shift for us.”
Schroeder led all scorers with 27 points.
Sam Dunard posted 14 points, and Rickman also ended in double figures with 10 points.
Nathan Kell finished with seven points, Heath Landwehr five and Jack Nobe three.
“Heath Landwehr went in and did a great job off the bench,” Neier said. “Jack Nobe played his first varsity game. He had a steal and a big bucket.”
Micah Salamone netted 15 points to lead the Pirates.
Chris Ketchum added 11 points.
Other scorers included Elijah Leech (eight points), Ryan Grimmett (six), Nick Pugh (six) and Blake Wiggs (five).
Pattonville scored a 69-40 win over the eighth-seeded St. Louis Blue Knights Monday. Other first-round winners included No. 2 Ladue and No. 3 St. Dominic.