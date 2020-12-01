Knocking down 11 three-point baskets and jumping out to a big early lead, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights sailed to a 66-41 win over Pacific Wednesday in the opening round of the 68th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Tournament.
“We were just fortunate that it was one of those games where the ball was going into the hole for us early,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “We hit some three-pointers early and put some pressure on them. We got a few steals, even in our halfcourt defense, and caused some turnovers. To come down and get that early lead meant a lot.”
Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said it was good to be on the court.
“With everything going on, we told our guys before the game and after the game just how much of a blessing it is to be able to play,” Bradfisch said. “In that sense, it was good to be out here. Obviously, we’ve got some things to work on, so we’ve got to get back at it Friday and work to get better.”
The fourth-seeded Knights will face top-seeded Ft. Zumwalt North Friday at 6 p.m. in the event semifinals. Ft. Zumwalt North advanced via forfeit over Gateway City Elite.
Pacific will play Gateway City Elite Friday at 4:30 p.m. if the homeschool team can play, pending COVID-19 protocol.
Borgia hit five of its 11 three-point baskets in the opening quarter, jumping ahead by a 23-8 margin through eight minutes of action. That included the final 10 points of the quarter.
“I think Coach Adam Fischer did a tremendous job of getting this offense ready,” Neier said. “They had great movement. A lot of guys touched the ball early in the game. That gets everybody comfortable. A lot of guys were putting the ball in from outside, not just one person. I think that really helped out also.”
From there, Borgia slowly extended the lead. It was 36-18 at the half and 54-29 through three quarters. Pacific fought back in the final quarter and stopped the running clock. Borgia’s final margin of victory was 25 points.
Sophomore forward Grant Schroeder paced the Borgia scoring attack with 22 points. He hit one three-point basket and went 7-11 from the free-throw line. Schroeder also had four rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Three other Knights reached double digits in scoring. Andrew Dyson, a senior, was next with 16 points. He had five three-point baskets. Dyson also recorded four assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Senior guards Max Meyers and Ryan Kell scored 12 points apiece. Meyers had four three-point baskets and Kell added one.
Meyers had two assists, one rebound and a steal. Kell added six steals, four rebounds and two assists.
Junior Garren Parks and sophomore Sam Dunard each scored two points. Dunard was 2-2 from the free-throw line. The Knights knocked down 11 of 20 free throws for the game. Dunard also had an assist and a steal.
Senior Sam Heggemann led the Knights inside with nine rebounds and added two assists.
“Pacific has a new coach and a new system,” Neier said. “They’re going to keep getting better as the year goes on and keep working. We’re going to see them again later down the line. They’ll keep getting better. We have to concentrate on doing little things better, also. We have to keep working to improve.”
Two Pacific players reached double digits in scoring. Seniors Gavin Bukowsky and Gavin Racer both scored 10 points. Bukowsky hit two of the three Pacific three-point baskets.
Senior Don’TA Harris and sophomore Jack Meyer scored six points apiece. Meyer had one of the three-point baskets.
Junior Devin Casey was next with four points.
Junior Nick Iliff netted three points and sophomore Quin Blackburn added two points.
Pacific went 6-9 from the free-throw line.
“I thought there were moments where we shared the ball,” Bradfisch said. “We had it moving side to side. We were a couple of opportunities where we started to get the ball inside and I thought, especially in the third quarter, that we had good pace. We’ve got to work on our defensive rotations and rebound a little better. I think if we can play at that pace and keep the ball moving, we can find some good stuff going offensively.”
Pacific also took two technical fouls in the game. The Indians were whistled 14 times to Borgia’s nine fouls.
“We’ve got to keep putting good practices together,” Bradfisch said. “For the most part, we have. I’m hoping we can rise to the challenge, find a way to get the ball inside a little more, get to the free-throw line a little more and rebound a little better.”