It was a clash of volleyball titans.
And, Tuesday’s showdown in Wildwood went St. Francis Borgia Regional’s way as the Lady Knights vanquished Lafayette, 18-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-8.
“This is the first time in recent history that we’ve beaten them,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said.
Borgia improved to 18-2-2 on the season while Lafayette suffered its first defeat, dropping to 9-1.
The match pitted last year’s Class 3 state champion, Borgia, against the defending Class 4 runner-up.
“This definitely was a good win against a great program with a lot of tradition,” Steiger said.
Additionally, Borgia has captured 11 state titles while appearing in the MSHSAA Championships 20 times. Lafayette has won six state crowns in nine visits to the state level.
But, this meeting meant much more than bragging rights. It could help to determine district seeds.
With MSHSAA adding a class and changing how nonpublic schools are placed, the two schools find themselves in Class 5 District 3. Borgia will host that four-team district tournament. Other teams are Washington and Eureka.
“This win is extremely encouraging, and hopefully, it helps us progress for the rest of the season,” Steiger said.
Lafayette opened with a 25-18 win in the first set Tuesday.
“I think we played timid because of their tradition and record,” Steiger said. “Once we got going in the middle of the second game, we stopped playing scared. I was very happy with the response after the first game. They responded strong. It was good to see that growth.”
Borgia won the second game, 25-18, and kept going from there, sweeping the remaining games, 25-22, and 25-8.
“Any team can jump out to a big lead,” Steiger said. “We kept our foot on the gas pedal and never let them have a chance to get back into the game.”
Steiger said Ella Brinkmann and Annie Arand led the team, but it took a total group effort to get the win.
“Ella and Annie were the two at the lead, but to beat a program like Lafayette, it takes everybody to contribute.”
Brinkmann recorded a double-double with 21 kills and 23 digs to go with two total blocks.
Arand had a double-double in assists and digs with 52 and 12 in the categories, respectively. She also had two total blocks.
Caroline Glastetter and Lily Brown also played key roles.
“Caroline was a steady force on serve receive,” Steiger said. “Lily had a huge game and was a tone-setter for us.”
Glastetter logged a double-double with 10 kills and 12 digs to go with six block assists.
Brown had 16 kills with 12 of them coming in the third and fourth sets. She also had four digs and three blocks.
Lauren Nieder and Maddie Dowil played important roles.
“Lauren and Maddie both stepped up and played better,” Steiger said.
Nieder picked up 26 digs. Dowil ended with 15 digs and an ace.
Middle hitters Lynsey Batson and Kaitlyn Patke contributed as well. Batson had four kills, five block assists and a dig. Patke had four kills, one solo block, seven block assists and four digs.
Ava Lou Ploch added a dig.
Borgia improved to 19-2-2 Thursday in Jefferson City with a four-set win over Helias (22-3-2), 24-26, 25-18, 25-7, 25-22. Additional information was not available at deadline.
The Lady Knights hit the road Saturday to play in the Ozark Grand Slam. Borgia is in a pool with last year’s Class 4 state champion Nixa (19-2), Carl Junction (13-3) and Glendale (2-13). The other pool consists of Kickapoo (16-4), Ozark (13-7-2), Jefferson City (9-9-2) and Springfield Central (8-9).
Borgia visits 14-time Class 2 state champion Hermann (19-4-3) Monday and hosts Incarnate Word (8-5-1) Thursday, Oct. 22, to close the regular season.