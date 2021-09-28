Natalie Alferman and Bree Nieder tied for medalist honors Tuesday as the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls golf Lady Knights defeated Duchesne, 200-245.
Playing at Eagle Springs Golf Course in St. Louis County, Alferman and Nieder each carded 49 for nine holes.
“The girls played OK,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “We had to hop right off of the bus and hop on the first tee, so we did not have the most time to warm up.”
Maura Struckhoff finished one stroke off the leaders at 50. Sophie Fletcher shot 52, and Chloe Wunderlich ended at 56.
“Hopefully, we can use this as a lesson, knowing that the course is not always going to be in perfect shape, and we need to adapt a little quicker to the playing conditions,” Pelster said.