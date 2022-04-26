St. Francis Borgia Regional and Washington both won awards at the 2022 Missouri Dance Team Association State Championship held at Family Arena in St. Charles.
Borgia won its 12th state title by winning the overall Division 1 competition.
The Starry Knights placed first in precision jazz and second in pom.
Washington won the Division 4 kick competition while placing fourth in pom. The Jaywalkers finished fifth in the overall Division 4 event.
Pacific competed in Division 3, finishing second in mix and fourth in hip hop. The Pacific team did not place in the final overall standings.
Each team competed in two categories among the seven offered. The categories were pom, kick, lyrical jazz, precision jazz, mix, prop and hip hop.
Borgia
With a first and second in their categories, Borgia was able to cement its 12th state title in the event.
“After being virtual last year, the Starry Knights took the in-person state competition stage by storm,” Borgia Head Coach Meg Wunderlich said. “With only two veteran teammates having attended an in-person state competition, the excitement for rookie members was high.
“During their performances, the Starry Knights came out with so much energy, projecting to the crowd and judges their passion for their team and dance,” Wunderlich continued. “When exiting the stage, their enthusiasm was so noticeable, they knew everyone did their best and gave the judges an unforgettable performance.”
The result was an overall title, the Division 1 precision jazz top award, and second place in pom.
Team members are Gabbie Helm, Cora Riegel, Elena Rembusch, Cayla Copeland, Myriah Foss, Laney Kampschroeder, Izzy Helm, Madelyn Christiansen, Elizabeth Warden, Josie Polizzi and Liv Mohart.
Wunderlich is assisted by Kayla Eckelkamp.
Borgia had little time after the meet, traveling to the National Dance Alliance event in Orlando, Florida.
Washington
In a reverse from Borgia, Washington had just returned from the Dance Team Union Championships in Orlando, Florida, before the state meet.
“The girls did great and added some more hardware,” Washington Head Coach Jo Phinney said. “This team has overcome so many struggles this year. I am so proud of how our season has ended in such a positive note. Their hard work has really paid off.”
Washington’s Jaywalkers are Ava Kelly, Emma Lock, Natalie Oersterly, Alyssa Prewitt, Isabella Fitzgerald, Ava Hackmann, Raegan Thiemann, Gabrielle Ziglin, Ashley Frick, Claire Schmiedeskamp, Kiley Dodson, Camille Junkin, Addyson Meyer, Danielle Newhouse and Lily Schuck.
Coaches are Jo Phinney and Tabitha Holtmeyer.
Pacific
“Coaches were pleased with the girl’s performances,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Barnes said. “We always tell the girls it is not the final score that counts. The real question is do you feel like you progressed individually and as a team during the season? That is what matters to all of us on the PHS dance team.”
Barnes said it was a successful year.
“The girls and coaches made great memories and really enjoyed the 2021-2022 season,” she said. “The team is so grateful to have the dance families involved with volunteering behind the scenes to make the program successful.”
Pacific’s team members are Lucy Bell, Erin Brooks, Amber Graf, Lauren Langenbacher, Ella Murphy, Hope Smiley, Annie Tomlinson, Emily Sprick, Morgan Cole, Megan Langenbacher, Kaitlin Payne, Averi Parker, Bailey Reed and Maria Signaigo.
Coaches are Jenny Devine and Barnes.