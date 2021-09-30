Borgia’s runners participated in the Ed White Festival of Races Friday in Arnold.
“Each one of our runners made a new personal record,” Borgia Coach Angela Vinson said. “Olivia Bleckman and Leah Gildehaus led the pack for the ladies, while Jacob Posinski was only seconds away from top 25 finish. They’re excited about districts coming up.”
Borgia’s girls ran in the 1A Division. Gildehaus was the top finisher, placing 42nd in 25:06.20.
Hailey Menges ended 46th in 25:28.90.
Borgia’s other runners were Mariah Melland (53rd in 25:46.60), Sarah Mayer (71st in 26:22.30), Hannah Menges (93rd in 27:18.50), Bleckman (105th in 28:50.40), Meredith Little (131st in 32:09.50), Aubrey Witte (135th in 32:49.30) and Eleanor Schweich (137th in 34:17.30).
As a team, the Lady Knights scored 263 points to finish 10th among 17 schools.
Competing in the junior varsity boys division, Posinski led the Knights with a 33rd-place finish in 20:51.
Trevor Lebish was 44th in 21:32.80.
Daniel Reidel ran 112th in 24:11, and Nicholas Schmiemeier (117th in 24:44.20) and Kaleb Hoss (124th in 24:58.90) rounded out Borgia’s runners.
Borgia scored 175 points to place seventh among eight schools.