Leaping back into action Friday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional cross country team competed at the 24th Annual Ed White Invitational hosted by Fox at Arnold Park.
“It was a much more competitive meet than we have seen in the past,” Borgia Head Coach Mitch Figas said. “A few St. Louis County schools, itching for a meet, really made this one interesting.”
Lafayette swept both varsity titles, winning the boys division with 51 points and the girls race with 43 points.
Webster Groves was second on the boys side and Eureka took second in the girls event.
Borgia fielded one varsity runner, senior Trent Marquart. He placed 56th in the boys race with a time of 19:09.14.
“Trent again found himself in a hot varsity race,” Figas said. “I know he was disappointed in his time, but he still is only a freshman in terms of race experience.”
Borgia ran a full junior varsity girls team and sent four boys into that JV race.
The girls finished ninth as a team with 243 points. Lafayette won the JV girls title at 20 points and had the top four finishers. Eureka had the next five runners across the line while scoring 35 points to end second.
Figas said he saw improvement.
“It was another meet where we are still trying to find a balance between running a smart pace at the start and going out in a good position,” he said. “We had many PRs as you would expect on a course like this.”
Borgia’s top finisher was Mariah Melland, who was 48th in a time of 26:03.18.
“Mariah Melland ran a nice rice coming off a back injury,” Figas said.
Borgia’s other runners were Hannah Menges (52nd in 26:03.18), Hailey Menges (56th in 26:55.69), Aine Callahan (69th in 28:16.64), Olivia Bleckman (71st in 28:35.14), Meredith Little (96th in 32:22.23) and Aubrey Witte (97th in 33:32.11).
“Hannah Menges raced with the passion and guts she is famous for,” Figas said. “Aine Callahan has seen her time drop significantly from last season.”
Borgia’s JV boys were led by Trevor Lebish, who was 64th in 21:34.33.
Following were Lucas Wolfe (79th in 22:07.84), Jacob Posinski (82nd in 22:16.74) and Destin Boland (112th in 32:22.74).
“Our second group of boys, Trevor Lebish, Lucas Wolfe and Jake Posinski, is starting to come on and run like a pack,” said Figas.
Borgia next runs in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Championships Oct. 7 in Columbia.