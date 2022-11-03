Two districts, two locations, similar results.
St. Francis Borgia split its cross country program Saturday, with the boys running in the Class 4 District 3 meet at Parkway Central and the girls competing in the Class 3 District 3 meet in Fulton.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Two districts, two locations, similar results.
St. Francis Borgia split its cross country program Saturday, with the boys running in the Class 4 District 3 meet at Parkway Central and the girls competing in the Class 3 District 3 meet in Fulton.
The results were the same as the program completed its season at the district level.
Due to championship factor, Borgia’s cross country boys competed in a higher class, running in the Class 4 District 3 event at Parkway Central.
Borgia had three points in cross country with one point in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Borgia’s boys will run in their native class next season.
Freshman Vincent Strohmeyer, who also plays soccer for the Knights, was the first Borgia runner to cross the finish line. He was 48th in 19:05.74. That was a PR, according to Borgia Head Coach Andy Gross.
Junior Jacob Posinski ran 69th in a time of 20:10.67.
Zach Mort, a senior who also plays soccer and football, was 86th in a time of 21:13.15.
Freshman Liam Callahan rounded out Borgia’s team with a time of 25:36.84.
The Knights would have needed a fifth runner to earn a team score.
“We thought the course at Chesterfield was hilly, with one really steep incline they had to tackle two times,” Gross said. “One of our runners got elbowed in the nose coming up that steep incline, causing a slight bloody nose and slowing him down, and there were some falls on the hill, with runners having to jump over those who fell (this is according to my male runners). The best times on this course were about one minute slower than the results at Fulton (comparing the boys races), and Chesterfield was a division higher, so I think this reflects the challenges of the course.”
Borgia did have enough girls to record a team score in Fulton, scoring 364 points to place 13th.
St. Charles West won the team title with 70 points while Centralia was second at 88.
Borgia’s top runner in Fulton was junior Hailey Menges, who placed 59th in 24:08.80.
Junior Sophie Weber was 86th in 26:12.00.
Sophomore Eleanor Schweich was next, finishing 93rd with a time of 27:00.40. Aubrey Witte, a junior, was 95th in 27:01.70, and senior Aine Callahan rounded out the team, placing 100th in 28:06.40.
Schweich and Callahan logged personal records, Gross noted.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.