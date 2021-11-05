Don’t include MSHSAA as being a St. Francis Borgia Regional cross country fan.
The high school sports governing body sent Borgia’s teams to different locations Saturday for district meets. The Borgia boys, still under the effects of “success factor,” ran at the Class 4 District 3 meet in Washington.
Meanwhile, Borgia’s girls ran in the Class 3 District 3 meet in Linn.
“As soon as I found out that the boys and girls districts would be separate (an hour and a half apart), I knew I would need another coach,” Borgia Head Coach Angela Vinson said. “I asked Chip Thompson, assistant golf coach, to be at Big Driver. Thompson was happy to help the boys at Big Driver in Washington, while I went to Linn to coach the girls team. MSHSAA didn’t make things easy but we were prepared for districts. As an alumnus cross country runner from Borgia, I found it odd that the girls weren’t racing at Big Driver.”
The result at both locations was the same. Neither team qualified any runners for this week’s state meets.
Vinson, who took over as head coach in the middle of the season, saw positives.
“As head coach, the team gave 110 percent despite any obstacles,” Vinson said “Their morale has made Borgia’s legacy proud. The team is excited to start postseason training, and putting the work in for next season.”
Boys
The Borgia boys ended with 380 points to place 12th in the Class 4 District 3 team standings.
Lutheran St. Charles was the meet winner with 39 points, and Parkway Central (68), De Smet (86), Ft. Zumwalt East (111) and Hannibal (124) rounded out the top five.
Borgia’s top runner was junior Trevor Lebish, who placed 7th in 21:39.80.
Sophomore Jake Posinski was 78th in 21:42.
Borgia’s other runners were freshman Nicholas Schmiemeier (87th in 26:19.40), junior Daniel Reidel (90th in 26:43.70) and freshman Kaleb Hoss (90th in 26:56.10).
Girls
The Lady Knights ran to 15th in the team standings in Linn with 427 points.
Tolton Catholic won the district title with 76 points, and St. Charles West was second at 90.
Rounding out the top five were Southern Boone (93), Fatima (141) and Lutheran St. Charles (159).
Sophomore Hailey Menges led the Lady Knights, finishing 89th in 26:52.60.
Sophomore Mariah Melland was next, crossing the line 94th in 27:36.80.
Borgia’s other runners were senior Leah Gildehaus (96th in 28:03.10), senior Hannah Menges (101st in 28:26.90), senior Sarah Mayer (104th in 29:22.20), sophomore Sophie Weber (108th in 30:28.10) and senior Meredith Little (110th in 31:49.70).