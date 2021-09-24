The St. Francis Borgia Regional cross country program returned to action Saturday, running the junior varsity division at the Fulton Invitational.
“I thought we competed well,” Borgia Head Coach Mitch Figas said. “Everyone ran within themselves and moved up during the race as other, more impulsive athletes paid the price for their early efforts in the heat.”
Hailey Menges placed second in the JV girls race with a time of 26:47.39.
Hannah Menges ran to 11th in 29:33.95.
“Hailey continues her strong front-running, and Hannah has raced very consistently this season,” Figas said.
Meredith Little was 24th with a time of 36:42.83, and Eleanor Schweich finished 27th in 38:49.55.
Borgia did not have enough finishers for a team score, Figas said.
Borgia’s boys scored 106 points to place fourth.
Fulton won the title at 50 points with St. Charles (54) and Helias (62) also finishing in front of Borgia.
Atlanta (111) and Kirksville (120) were behind the Knights.
Jake Posinski was Borgia’s top runner, placing ninth in 22:28.99.
Trevor Lebish ran to 15th in 23:15.71.
Daniel Reidel was 39th in 28:58.56. Kaleb Hoss placed 52nd in 29:00.17, and Ben Luebbert crossed the line 53rd in 29:04.67. Destin Boland rounded out Borgia’s effort at 68th in 38:10.67.
“I thought our two freshman boys ran their best race of the year,” Figas said. “Nick and Kaleb were right near Daniel after the first loop. That is right where they need to be. If we continue to get the work in, we will see some success by the end of the season.”