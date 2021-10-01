St. Francis Borgia Regional’s cross country team will have a new leader for the rest of the season.
Mitch Figas, the head coach, resigned from his position Friday. Angela Vinson, the assistant coach, will lead the team for the rest of the season.
Borgia Athletic Director Chris Arand said a search will take place to find a permanent replacement.
Figas said there were issues that he felt could only be resolved one way.
“There were ongoing communication issues on the team that just were not being resolved,” Figas said. “I felt like having a new voice was really the only way for the team to move forward and achieve success.”
Figas said the school has supported the program.
“I would like to thank Chris Arand, the administration and the athletic association for all the support they have given the team,” Figas said.