A new season began with a top five finish for the St. Francis Borgia swim Knights Saturday.
Borgia tallied 160 points to finish fifth at the Ft. Zumwalt West Invitational.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A new season began with a top five finish for the St. Francis Borgia swim Knights Saturday.
Borgia tallied 160 points to finish fifth at the Ft. Zumwalt West Invitational.
Washington scored 64 points and ranked 13th at the event.
Senior Aidan Garlock picked up an event victory for the Knights in the 200 freestyle, winning the race in 1:56.19.
Borgia swimmers accounted for 10 scoring entries on the day.
“We brought nine swimmers to the meet,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “We had five veterans — all four seniors and a junior. For the other four, it was their first high school meet ever. I was very pleased with how they all did.”
Washington placed as high as seventh in individual races and had eight point-scoring entries across seven events.
“(I am) really proud of the boys and where they are starting out this year,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said.
Borgia had two event runners-up with Gabe Rio taking second in the 50 freestyle (23.77) and the foursome of Rio, Garlock, Hunter Smith and Zach Posinski finishing second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:34.69).
Posinski, Garlock, Rio and Will Jett placed fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:50.26).
Rio finished fourth in the 100 butterfly (57.54).
Posinski ranked fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:08.7) and fifth in the 100 backstroke (59.63).
Other scoring swimmers from the area teams included:
• Washington’s Ben Loesing in the 50 freestyle (seventh, 25.86) and 100 freestyle (eighth, 1:00.3).
• Borgia’s Smith in the 200 freestyle (eighth, 2:15.33).
• Borgia’s Garlock in the 100 backstroke (eighth, 1:00.92).
• Washington’s Brayden Kriete, Will Brickel, Michael Hotra and Donovan McKenzie in the 400 freestyle relay (eighth, 4:27.26).
• Washington’s Gavin Poole in the 50 freestyle (ninth, 26.07) and 100 butterfly (10th, 1:04.52).
• Borgia’s Jett in the 100 breaststroke (10th, 1:10.83).
• Washington’s Luke Mauchenheimer, McKenzie, Poole and Loesing in the 200 medley relay (10th, 2:02.19).
• Washington’s Loesing, Mauchenheimer, Kriete and Poole in the 200 freestyle relay (10th, 1:52.62).
• Washington’s Kreite in the 200 freestyle (2:23.84).
“I told the guys before the meet that this was really a swimming version of a jamboree, to get the first races of the season in so we can see where we are as a team,” Jones said. “Considering we have four more swimmers who will be eligible by our next week, I really like where we stand as a team.”
Borgia and Washington swim Sept. 9 in a dual at the Four Rivers Family YMCA.
Washington takes on Rockwood Summit and Westminster Christian in a tri-meet at 4:15 p.m. in Fenton.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.